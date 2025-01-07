Barry Jackson On The Dolphin's Needs And Salary Cap Math Challenge

I think the picture is worse than this, because some of these 2025 cap hits like Tua's get a fair bit worse again in 2026. This is the consequence of going all in this year, and playing games to push money out into the future. When the forward look from 2025 to 2026 is challenging, this also limits what you can do in 2025, because you cannot hand out deals that give big money to players in 2026. So I think they are going to have to go after scraps again to fill holes, and try to find players on 1 year deals for $2mm-$3mm. I think the odds of getting more Calais Campbell's are slim, when doing this you are more likely to end up with Jordan Poyer's. Then the other issue is on top of this we might need to pay more than one should for a backup QB. Of course, the other sad thing is we went all in, got nothing but a big mess, and got Grier back. I think we got Grier back largely due to the fact that they knew nobody with a brain would be willing to walk into this situation, it would be career suicide as a GM. Please wake me up when the nightmare ends!