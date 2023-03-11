 Barry Jackson: Source believes Dolphins are targeting QB Gardner Minshew | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Barry Jackson: Source believes Dolphins are targeting QB Gardner Minshew

steviey01

Casas9425 said:
Barry Jackson says a league source has told him Minshew’s name has come up the most when it comes to the Dolphins backup quarterback situation.
Oh good, that means it’s not happening! Whew.

If by some chance it did… I would have to scold the front office for letting it be known and compromising our negotiating position. He wouldn’t be the worst option… At least I could stay on the forum for the next year and who knows maybe Seiler could use a roommate in his upgraded trailer?!

Wentz or the Red Rifle - not so much.
 
So...how does he fit the McDaniel offense? Is he good at accuracy? Will he cause Hill and Waddle to excel?
 
I've always liked Minshew. He's got swag to him, and is the type of guy who can provide a spark and go on a run in spot starts if needed. I'm guessing he wants a chance at a starting gig somewhere though.
 
JamesWsenior said:
Does this mean we are not getting Lamar, Rogers or Brady? This will upset a few here I imagine.
According to Josina were probably still shopping for one of them

willem dafoe GIF
 
Honestly, not a bad option.

I might just draft a mid rounder to compete with Thompson and save the money on a free agent backup.
 
