Barry Jackson: Source believes Dolphins are targeting QB Gardner Minshew

Casas9425 said: Barry Jackson says a league source has told him Minshew’s name has come up the most when it comes to the Dolphins backup quarterback situation. Click to expand...

Oh good, that means it’s not happening! Whew.If by some chance it did… I would have to scold the front office for letting it be known and compromising our negotiating position. He wouldn’t be the worst option… At least I could stay on the forum for the next year and who knows maybe Seiler could use a roommate in his upgraded trailer?!Wentz or the Red Rifle - not so much.