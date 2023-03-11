Barry Jackson: Source believes Dolphins are targeting QB Gardner Minshew

Good, got some bushes than need pruning.Barry Jackson says a league source has told him Minshew’s name has come up the most when it comes to the Dolphins backup quarterback situation.
Oh good, that means it’s not happening! Whew.Barry Jackson says a league source has told him Minshew’s name has come up the most when it comes to the Dolphins backup quarterback situation.
Well Coach does have a 70s vibe about him so the stache was probably the thing to seal the deal.Good deep thrower. Not tremendously accurate.
Great moustache.
According to Josina were probably still shopping for one of themDoes this mean we are not getting Lamar, Rogers or Brady? This will upset a few here I imagine.
Listen, even if we sign Tua, get Minshew, draft Bennett and keep Thompson it doesn’t necessarily mean that Brady isn’t feasible…Does this mean we are not getting Lamar, Rogers or Brady? This will upset a few here I imagine.
She needs another career.According to Josina were probably still shopping for one of them
Nice link Fin Fan in Cali - Really liked how they use the word “locked in” and also made mention of Tyreek winning the race today! Nothing like reality man! It’s the best
An update on the Dolphins and backup quarterback. And notes on draft picks, Tindall, moreDolphins prepared to address backup quarterbacksports.yahoo.com