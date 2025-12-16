Barry Jackson: The Dolphins should bench Tua and start Quinn Ewers

SF Dolphin Fan said: Maybe the year Tua is having is a blessing in disguise. It's time to see if Ewers offers anything. I agree with Barry Jackson on this one. Click to expand...

Agreed. Eliminated from the playoffs, it can't hurt. Get some film to grade Ewers on. Don't get your hopes up though IMO.I'm more interested in seeing what the (hopefully) new GM does in the offseason in regard to Tua. It is quite apparent that the contract to Tua is the worst front office decision under the salary cap in the history of the franchise and will hinder this team from rebuilding for the next couple of years.Btw, for all those talking about waiting until 2027 to draft the next franchise QB. You are probably correct. Please note though, it will basically mean the Dolphins will not be a contender until 2029 at the earliest. Sorry for being the Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge all wrapped in one. Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah.