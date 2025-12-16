 Barry Jackson: The Dolphins should bench Tua and start Quinn Ewers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Barry Jackson: The Dolphins should bench Tua and start Quinn Ewers

Barry Jackson....

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Maybe the year Tua is having is a blessing in disguise. It's time to see if Ewers offers anything. I agree with Barry Jackson on this one.
Agreed. Eliminated from the playoffs, it can't hurt. Get some film to grade Ewers on. Don't get your hopes up though IMO.

I'm more interested in seeing what the (hopefully) new GM does in the offseason in regard to Tua. It is quite apparent that the contract to Tua is the worst front office decision under the salary cap in the history of the franchise and will hinder this team from rebuilding for the next couple of years.

Btw, for all those talking about waiting until 2027 to draft the next franchise QB. You are probably correct. Please note though, it will basically mean the Dolphins will not be a contender until 2029 at the earliest. Sorry for being the Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge all wrapped in one. Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah.
 
BrowardDolfan said:
The bigger issue? Just when it seemed like McDaniel had turned a corner, we get time consuming drives when the team needed to score quickly to have any chance.

That's on coaching, not on the quarterback.

Tua is problematic for one more season. But again the red flags are up for McDaniel.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I leave that decision up to the GM.

I'm sure there were routes down the field on those last drives, but the QB chose to throw underneath because 1. that was what the D was giving them and 2. he doesn't have the arm strength to throw the lasers down the field to get the chunk yards in those situations.

If they choose to keep McD, I won't be stoked about it, but I'll be more let down if Tua is brought back. Yes, I know it will kill the salary cap, but I think Tua is a cancer at this point. And it's not his play that bothers me most, it is the lack of character that the man has.
 
