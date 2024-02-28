Barton or JPG?

GatorFin73
In Mel Kiper's latest 1st round mock he has us taking Barton, the LT out of Duke, to presumably move to center for the MD. That's with JPG still on the board. I've heard nothing but love around here for JPG but admittedly have not spent time watching either of these guys.
Any opinions on this from the more knowledgeable draftniks? The LT to C move gives me a little pause if we consider taking him over JPG, I understand a true center similarly ranked.
