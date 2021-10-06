 Baseball super thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Baseball super thread

Post your baseball comments here
 
For the 2021 playoffs, I'm going for the Braves in the NL obviously.

I'm fine w/ Tampa or the White Sox in the AL.

p.s. If the Braves disappoint; I'm pulling for Milwaukee
 
I am in SF where I believe most Giants fans were hoping to play the Cardinals, but the Dodgers did what they had to do and won last night's wild card game.
Congrats to the Giants for a surprising great season, especially hanging tough the past few weeks. Now it's on, 5 game series.
 
Giants played as well as they could in game Friday night's 1, including an outstanding performance by pitcher Logan Webb.
Last night in game 2 Dodger pitcher Julio Urias shut down the Giants offense, so now the series travels to LA.
My sense is that the Dodgers are so strong that the Giants needed to win the first two game at home to move past this 5 game series, but I hope to be wrong about that.
 
Both lower seeds (in the NL) accomplished a split on the road which is what needs to be done.
 
I'm a huge Sox fan. They've already exceeded my expectations for the year so everything is gravy from here. FWIW, they've shown the rule several times and it was adjudicated correctly, It was a ground rule double. Either way, I'm really happy this is a great series because I thought the Rays would destroy the Sox. Oh yeah, screw the Yankees! 😆
 
I'm a Braves Fan. Should they make it to to the NLCS, they will have met my expectations.

They just need to resign Freddie in the offseason
 
Game 3 of the Giants-Dodgers series was tension filled as players struggled due to consistently strong winds. 3 hits for the Giants, one of them a solo home run hit by 36 year old Evan Longoria. In the 7th inning, 34 year old Giants SS Brandon Crawford made an amazing catch off a super hard hit line drive to deny Mookie Betts a game tying RBI. The Dodgers did get 5 hits but no runs. The Dodgers final out came when Gavin Lux pounded what would have been a home run , but the wind held the ball enough so it could be caught.
 
