Baseball super thread

Giants played as well as they could in game Friday night's 1, including an outstanding performance by pitcher Logan Webb.
Last night in game 2 Dodger pitcher Julio Urias shut down the Giants offense, so now the series travels to LA.
My sense is that the Dodgers are so strong that the Giants needed to win the first two game at home to move past this 5 game series, but I hope to be wrong about that.
Amazing game in Boston. Red Sox just won in 13 on a walk-off HR!
That may be your opinion, but the rules say otherwise. The call was correct.That game has an asterix due to umpires/officials not giving Rays the run they earned at the top of the 13th inning.
I guess the broadcast announcer was wrong when he said "the runner was going so his run will count".That may be your opinion, but the rules say otherwise. The call was correct.
Obviously he was.I guess the broadcast announcer was wrong when he said "the runner was going so his run will count".
I'm a huge Sox fan. They've already exceeded my expectations for the year so everything is gravy from here. FWIW, they've shown the rule several times and it was adjudicated correctly, It was a ground rule double. Either way, I'm really happy this is a great series because I thought the Rays would destroy the Sox. Oh yeah, screw the Yankees!