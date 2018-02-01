Battle at the Brickyard 2018

Fins1971
C'mon Dolphins
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Nov 3, 2009
- Messages
- 9,427
- Reaction score
- 2,965
- Location
- Zen Ridge
Last year they raced go-karts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time ever. Close to 300 karts showed up to race. The IMS kart track is a hybrid of the interior road course used by Indycar, Formula 1, and Motor GP and service roads. The event was such a success that it is being repeated this year with possible even more karts showing up.
https://www.usackarting.com/battle-at-the-brickyard-karting-cla
Entry fee is $425 if you own a kart and that includes $210 worth of new tires for the race.
Thinking about entering this race if I have the funds. More bucket list stuff.
Raced at Indy - check
https://www.usackarting.com/battle-at-the-brickyard-karting-cla
Entry fee is $425 if you own a kart and that includes $210 worth of new tires for the race.
Thinking about entering this race if I have the funds. More bucket list stuff.
Raced at Indy - check