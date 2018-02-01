Battle at the Brickyard 2018

I decided that I'm not going to make the Indy race this year. Have to save that for another year. My daughter who lives in Charlotte is free that week and I haven't seen her since Christmas. Going to drive my mom down there and spend some family time instead.



Also local rentals have kept me busy the last few weeks. The way things are picking up here I'm might not even have to look toward Indiana for more opportunities to rent. Owner of Wilmington Raceway Park offered my brother and I the chance to run his concession kart rental. We resurrected 5 karts he was using last year and got them back in working order. Had some people show up Sunday and rent them so we are working on several fronts now to grow karting in southern Ohio. Very excited.