Battle at the Brickyard 2018

C'mon Dolphins
Last year they raced go-karts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time ever. Close to 300 karts showed up to race. The IMS kart track is a hybrid of the interior road course used by Indycar, Formula 1, and Motor GP and service roads. The event was such a success that it is being repeated this year with possible even more karts showing up.

https://www.usackarting.com/battle-at-the-brickyard-karting-cla

Entry fee is $425 if you own a kart and that includes $210 worth of new tires for the race.

Thinking about entering this race if I have the funds. More bucket list stuff.

Raced at Indy - check
 
Right Wing Nut Job
I live about an hour from the speedway. Let me know if you are definitely racing and I'll do my very best to come cheer you on.
 
Queeks Draw
For a couple years in the 90's , I used to live in Speedway, IN a couple miles from where IMS is located. Beautiful facility. Daytona International Speedway (I live a few miles away, lol) has been hosting annual go kart races for a long time. Probably similar to what Indy is doing. if you ever make it down let me know. I have an in-law that participates in it so I could help you with the ins and outs. I believe it's usually held in December.

http://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/Articles/2010/12/Daytona-KartWeek-Day-3.aspx

https://www.worldkarting.com/pitboards/daytona-kartweek-plans-in-full-swing
 
C'mon Dolphins
Thanks Buddy and Daytona. Yeah Daytona is on my bucket list as well. Got several tracks around the country I want to try while I still can.
 
Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Not gonna lie, that's pretty cool.

I wonder if it'll be on "The Ocho" ... If so, I'll get drunk and yell for you!


Edit: If memory serves, Southern Comfort should be my beverage of choice, no?
 
C'mon Dolphins
Bumpus said:
Not gonna lie, that's pretty cool.

I wonder if it'll be on "The Ocho" ... If so, I'll get drunk and yell for you!


Edit: If memory serves, Southern Comfort should be my beverage of choice, no?
Yes a flask of SoCo is a great sporting event item. Big flask, if it’s a Steeler blowout of Dolphins. Lol.
 
C'mon Dolphins
This video gives you a view of the track from the perspective of Joe Ruch in the 125 cc shifter kart class last year.
They are topping 100 mph in tire to tire racing. He started from the back of pack and worked his way to a 5th place finish.

 
C'mon Dolphins
I decided that I'm not going to make the Indy race this year. Have to save that for another year. My daughter who lives in Charlotte is free that week and I haven't seen her since Christmas. Going to drive my mom down there and spend some family time instead.

Also local rentals have kept me busy the last few weeks. The way things are picking up here I'm might not even have to look toward Indiana for more opportunities to rent. Owner of Wilmington Raceway Park offered my brother and I the chance to run his concession kart rental. We resurrected 5 karts he was using last year and got them back in working order. Had some people show up Sunday and rent them so we are working on several fronts now to grow karting in southern Ohio. Very excited.
 
C'mon Dolphins
This is Joe Ruch winning the Quincy Grand Prix. Same guy above in thread who took 5th at Indy. He plans to be there this year and I'm sure he plans on winning. This video is blowing up on facebook. The last few laps are worth the watch. Joe starts on the pole and maintains that position for 2/3 of race. While dealing with lap traffic he looses the lead. Then follows until last section of last lap. Makes the pass for win but almost puts it into wall. Incredible race and that track looks like one I'd love to race.

 
C'mon Dolphins
They had over 500 karts turn out at Indy this past weekend. 300 were Briggs LO206. Ruch had mechanical issues in qualifying race and had to start from the back again and finished 5th once again. One rental company had 8 karts there rented which would gross over $12,000. I plan to rent some karts there eventually.

Here are the final results.

https://speedhive.mylaps.com/Events/1557059

A friend of mine got a podium finish (3rd) with last second pass. Here is the video from the seat of his kart

 
C'mon Dolphins
5EE754F1-0CAB-4520-961D-F6965A8BE015.jpeg

Third year for this kart race and it keeps getting bigger. 60 plus karts in most of the 206 classes completed today.

If you win you get a brick and get to douse yourself with milk. What a great victory tradition.
 
