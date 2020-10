Today was the first game I've seen where Burrow started to really make some throws. Mayfield though....the guy may never go two weeks without an interception in his career but he also just makes play after play after play with his arm. The Browns are probably the most quiet 5-2 team in the league because everyone got burned by them last year and they're the Browns, but as long as coaching can keep Baker playing within himself (it will always be a battle having gunslingers take the right chances) they have the makings of a good team there for once.