Battle to Watch: Front Seven

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
The front seven of the Miami Dolphins figures to be a strength, although it's a transitioning unit. It could be top 10 good, but is really depended upon the return to health of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, plus the development of young players, specifically Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips. In 2024, Miami kept 10 linebackers and five defensive linemen on their 53-man roster and 2025 will likely be similar. A closer look at the competition.
Linebackers on the roster
Eugene Asante LB 6-1 219
Quinton Bell LB 6-4 255
Jordyn Brooks LB 6-0 240
Bradley Chubb LB 6-4 268
Tyrell Dodson LB 6-0 237
Willie Gay Jr. LB 6-1 243
Cameron Goode LB 6-3 245
Dequan Jackson LB 6-1 225
Mohamed Kamara LB 6-1 253
Derrick McLendon LB 6-4 250
Grayson Murphy LB 6-2 260
Jaelan Phillips LB 6-5 263
Chop Robinson LB 6-3 254
Channing Tindall LB 6-2 236
Notes: On the bubble figures to be Channing Tindall, Grayson Murphy, Mohammed Kamara, Cameron Goode and Eugene Asante. Huge longshots would be Derrick McLendon and Dequan Jackson. Asante, a rookie undrafted free agent, had a 4.48 40 time and that shows up on tape. He could battle Tindall for a roster spot. Murphy flashed in training camp a year ago and seems a likely practice squad addition, although with a big camp he has a shot at the 53.
Defensive Linemen on the roster
Zeek Biggers DT/NT 6-5 321
Matthew Butler DT 6-3 290
Matt Dickerson DE 6-5, 292
Kenneth Grant DT 6-3 331
Alex Huntley DT 6-3 298
Benito Jones DT 6-1 335
Jordan Phillips DT 6-1 312
Zach Sieler DT 6-6 300
Ben Stille DT 6-4 296
Notes: Sieler, Grant, Phillips, and Jones seem like locks leaving 1-2 spots contested among the rest. Biggers and Butler would appear to have the best chance for the final spot(s).
Linebackers on the roster
Eugene Asante LB 6-1 219
Quinton Bell LB 6-4 255
Jordyn Brooks LB 6-0 240
Bradley Chubb LB 6-4 268
Tyrell Dodson LB 6-0 237
Willie Gay Jr. LB 6-1 243
Cameron Goode LB 6-3 245
Dequan Jackson LB 6-1 225
Mohamed Kamara LB 6-1 253
Derrick McLendon LB 6-4 250
Grayson Murphy LB 6-2 260
Jaelan Phillips LB 6-5 263
Chop Robinson LB 6-3 254
Channing Tindall LB 6-2 236
Notes: On the bubble figures to be Channing Tindall, Grayson Murphy, Mohammed Kamara, Cameron Goode and Eugene Asante. Huge longshots would be Derrick McLendon and Dequan Jackson. Asante, a rookie undrafted free agent, had a 4.48 40 time and that shows up on tape. He could battle Tindall for a roster spot. Murphy flashed in training camp a year ago and seems a likely practice squad addition, although with a big camp he has a shot at the 53.
Defensive Linemen on the roster
Zeek Biggers DT/NT 6-5 321
Matthew Butler DT 6-3 290
Matt Dickerson DE 6-5, 292
Kenneth Grant DT 6-3 331
Alex Huntley DT 6-3 298
Benito Jones DT 6-1 335
Jordan Phillips DT 6-1 312
Zach Sieler DT 6-6 300
Ben Stille DT 6-4 296
Notes: Sieler, Grant, Phillips, and Jones seem like locks leaving 1-2 spots contested among the rest. Biggers and Butler would appear to have the best chance for the final spot(s).