Battle to Watch: Front Seven

The front seven of the Miami Dolphins figures to be a strength, although it's a transitioning unit. It could be top 10 good, but is really depended upon the return to health of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, plus the development of young players, specifically Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips. In 2024, Miami kept 10 linebackers and five defensive linemen on their 53-man roster and 2025 will likely be similar. A closer look at the competition.



Linebackers on the roster

Eugene Asante LB 6-1 219

Quinton Bell LB 6-4 255

Jordyn Brooks LB 6-0 240

Bradley Chubb LB 6-4 268

Tyrell Dodson LB 6-0 237

Willie Gay Jr. LB 6-1 243

Cameron Goode LB 6-3 245

Dequan Jackson LB 6-1 225

Mohamed Kamara LB 6-1 253

Derrick McLendon LB 6-4 250

Grayson Murphy LB 6-2 260

Jaelan Phillips LB 6-5 263

Chop Robinson LB 6-3 254

Channing Tindall LB 6-2 236



Notes: On the bubble figures to be Channing Tindall, Grayson Murphy, Mohammed Kamara, Cameron Goode and Eugene Asante. Huge longshots would be Derrick McLendon and Dequan Jackson. Asante, a rookie undrafted free agent, had a 4.48 40 time and that shows up on tape. He could battle Tindall for a roster spot. Murphy flashed in training camp a year ago and seems a likely practice squad addition, although with a big camp he has a shot at the 53.



Defensive Linemen on the roster

Zeek Biggers DT/NT 6-5 321

Matthew Butler DT 6-3 290

Matt Dickerson DE 6-5, 292

Kenneth Grant DT 6-3 331

Alex Huntley DT 6-3 298

Benito Jones DT 6-1 335

Jordan Phillips DT 6-1 312

Zach Sieler DT 6-6 300

Ben Stille DT 6-4 296



Notes: Sieler, Grant, Phillips, and Jones seem like locks leaving 1-2 spots contested among the rest. Biggers and Butler would appear to have the best chance for the final spot(s).