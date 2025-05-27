Battle to Watch: Offensive Line

The success or failure of the 2025 Miami Dolphins likely comes down to several factors. But, the play of the offensive line is a huge one. Simply put, this unit has to be dramatically better if the Dolphins are to contend for a playoff spot. Is it? Here is the projected starting offensive line.



LT Patrick Paul 6-7, 332

LG Jonah Savaiinaea 6-4 324

C Aaron Brewer 6-1, 295

RG James Daniels 6-4, 327

RT Austin Jackson 6-5, 315



Paul has big shoes to fill as Terron Armstead was close to an elite left tackle when healthy. Paul is known for his pass blocking and if he's better than average there, that's exactly what he was drafted for. The rest of the line is more skilled in run blocking. Daniels and Savaiinaea should improve the guard position. Maybe dramatically. Brewer was a great addition by Grier at center. The Dolphins running game was significantly better when Jackson was healthy, but he has missed a lot of time.



Now for the depth. Four or five of the following should make the 53, with probably 3-4 on the practice squad.



OG/OT Larry Borom 6-5, 333

OT Jackson Carman 6-5, 322

OL Braeden Daniels 6-4, 297

OL Liam Eichenberg 6-6, 302

OT Ryan Hayes 6-6, 302

OT Ted Kushi 6-7, 305

OT Bayron Matos 6-7, 334

C Andrew Meyer 6-3, 295

OL Josh Priebe 6-5, 306

OT Kion Smith 6-5, 300

OL Addison West 6-3, 305



Liam Eichenberg and Larry Borom have both been starters in this league. While both have struggled in that role, they are young with potentially more upside. Eichenberg, while clearly not a fan favorite, gives Miami positional versatility as he can play tackle, guard or center. Those two should be roster locks. Kion Smith, who impressed two years ago, albeit in limited action, probably has the upper hand for another spot. He can play left tackle. The Dolphins get an international roster exception with Bayron Matos again for 2025, meaning he doesn't count against the practice squad numbers. Jackson Carman is a former 2nd round pick (2021), who has played in this league. Andrew Meyer has experience at center, which could factor in.