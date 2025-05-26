Battle to Watch: Running Back

On paper, this could easily be a top 10 unit in the NFL, but there's a lot of youth in this room. Achane is explosive, with 12 touchdowns in two years and a rookie record 7.8 yards per carry in 2023. Ideally, Achane gets 10-15 touches a game, and he's paired in a committee. He's best in the open field, meaning finding more way to get him touches in the passing game should be the priority. If Achane can stay healthy, he could be the focal point of the offense.







The Dolphins lost both Mostert and Wilson this offseason. Mostert was a major contributor in 2023, but had fumble issues in 2024 and lost playing time because of it. Wilson was oft injured, but a good role player when he was healthy. Wright figures to get many of the carries Mostert had, although rookie Gordon could challenge him for playing time. That could be one of the more interesting battles of the summer. Wright had an up and down rookie season, flashing speed and explosiveness. Gordon's ability to block and get the tough yards on his own are seemingly exactly what this offense needs.







Ingold is one of about six fullbacks with a roster spot in the NFL. There's been talk on Finheaven that maybe a tight end could be used in his role, saving a roster spot, but there's no indication Miami would go that way. Ingold is also a team leader and well liked by the coaching staff. In other words, it would be a surprise if he didn't make the 53-man roster.



Mattison, signed from Las Vegas, is a big back at 220 who may end up as a bubble guy, or battling it out with Gordon. The only other back on the roster is undrafted rookie Noel of Missouri, who could be a practice squad candidate.