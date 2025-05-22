 Battle to Watch: Tight Ends | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Battle to Watch: Tight Ends

How big of a season did Jonnu Smith have for Miami in 2024? Well, after a slow start, he ended up with 884 receiving yards. That was the most ever for a Miami Dolphins tight end. Here's the top 5 in Miami's history in terms of receiving yards:

1. Jonnu Smith 884 yards (2024))
2. Randy McMichael 791 (2004)
3. Mike Gesicki 789 (2021)
4. Charles Clay 759 (2013)
5. Gesicki 703 (2020)

Behind Smith, the Dolphins signed Pharaoh Brown, who likely takes the role of Durham Smythe as more of a blocking tight end and is an upgrade in that regard as well. Smith and Brown, 6-5 246, would seemingly be the two locks. Typically, teams keep 3 or 4 tight ends on the 53 man roster. Meaning one or two of the following could make it.

Tanner Conner 6-3, 232
Jalin Conyers 6-4, 265
Julian Hill 6-4, 251
Hayden Rucci 6-5, 247

Conner has always had the measurables with 4.37 speed and a verticle of 39.5, but the transition from receiver to tight end has been slow. He has stuck around every season that McDaniel has been here, and may have special team's value. But, I feel about him the same way I feel about Erik Ezukanma in that it's time to deliver, or be replaced by another player.

Conyers is the one undrafted free agent who I think has the best shot at cracking the 53. He offers a wildcat option, and the ability to block and some nice receiving highlights. That he went undrafted is still surprising to me.

Hill was promising as a rookie, but had a terrible season in 2024 including 14 penalties called against him. He does offer a great work ethic and could still have some upside as a receiver.

Rucci is a guy I liked coming out of Wisconsin. More of a blocker, I think he could be a practice squad option.
 
Yes, Smith and Brown are locks. Conyers will be interesting to see if he shows enough to make the squad. I don't care about Tanner Conner and Rucci as they are jags. One or both go on the PS. Julian Hill is the big disappointment and question mark as he showed such promise. I know the team invested a lot of time in him, so I have a feeling he may stick around if he has a decent camp.
 
Hill was a lot better late than he was early. He'll have to look good in the pre-season, but third year is generally key for Tight Ends.
 
