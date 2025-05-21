Battles to Watch: Wide Receiver

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
One of the more interesting battles taking place this summer figures to be at wide receiver. Unless there's an injury or a trade, I think the first four spots are set with Hill, Waddle, Westbrook-Ikhine and Malik Washington. It's the last two spots that should be hotly contested. I think one of the bigger receivers has a good shot, with Wease and Armstrong likely battling against Black and Ezukanma for one spot. Tahj Washington and Baldwin might be the leading contenders for the last spot. Washington fared well last summer. Baldwin's 4.32 speed gives him a chance, as someone Miami might have signed as a potential replacement down the road for Hill. Here's the field after the top four:
Theo Wease Jr. 6-2, 210
Andrew Armstrong 6-4, 202
Monaray Baldwin 5-9, 172
AJ Henning 5-10 192
Tarik Black 6-3, 213
Dee Eskridge 5-9, 190
Erik Ezukanma 6-2, 206
Tahj Washington 5-10, 194
