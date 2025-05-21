 Battles to Watch: Wide Receiver | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Battles to Watch: Wide Receiver

One of the more interesting battles taking place this summer figures to be at wide receiver. Unless there's an injury or a trade, I think the first four spots are set with Hill, Waddle, Westbrook-Ikhine and Malik Washington. It's the last two spots that should be hotly contested. I think one of the bigger receivers has a good shot, with Wease and Armstrong likely battling against Black and Ezukanma for one spot. Tahj Washington and Baldwin might be the leading contenders for the last spot. Washington fared well last summer. Baldwin's 4.32 speed gives him a chance, as someone Miami might have signed as a potential replacement down the road for Hill. Here's the field after the top four:

Theo Wease Jr. 6-2, 210
Andrew Armstrong 6-4, 202
Monaray Baldwin 5-9, 172
AJ Henning 5-10 192
Tarik Black 6-3, 213
Dee Eskridge 5-9, 190
Erik Ezukanma 6-2, 206
Tahj Washington 5-10, 194









 
DrMultimedia said:
We need at least one guy over 5'10". I'm sick of having no receivers taller than me. 🤣
Click to expand...
McDaniel was a 5'9" college WR, so maybe he's trying to prove that little guys can be better than big guys because of a possible inferiority complex. I wonder if he realizes that it's not very smart to throw a fade to the back corner of the End Zone to a midget WR? :shrug:
 
Beyond the 4th slot special teams prowess starts to factor.large.
 
I'll be rooting for EE as always. Toughest WR to bring down I've ever seen, hopefully the neck injury is behind him.
 
