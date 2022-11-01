"Be The Team They Hate To Call Against" - Changing the Narrative

A while ago we were talking biases, how the league probably isn't rigged but even honest refs are gonna feel hesitant to call against the popular team or the one who is in the best interests of the league to win. It's just human nature and that's part of the reason why home field advantage exists.



Miami really hasn't usually gotten that much favor in the grand scheme of things. Somebody else's fault? Maybe. But Miami's fault for never assembling the team that had momentum and that had the league at large paying attention to us and, if not wanting us to win, at least wanting to watch us play. Outside of the wildcat, which was popular but just not a good enough team at large. With the moves we've made and the way we've played this season, we've made ourselves the team that the league can't stop talking about. Not just making moves - Denver's moves lasted till week 1 this year. So did our picking up Daunte Culpepper. Backing it up on the field. Getting Chubb now has made us that team once again. It's gonna make us a better football team, and it's gonna make us a more visible, more popular, more exciting team.



Nothing matters more than the W's, but getting W's while being exciting? Even better.



I remember Gase's last year. Might seem far fetched to think now but we were doing our usual in heavy playoff contention until a late season collapse, and yet I watched that year and thought- we may be good (we ended up not being) but we sure are boring. Landry and Ajayi were gone. Drake was here playing second fiddle to Frank Gore's social security checks. Devante Parker was on the sideline while Danny Amendola played entirely average football. Kenny Stills was sliding short of first downs where Jarvis Landry used to to go out of his way to find a defender to truck. When Gase was fired I felt like it was far more than just the team's record - it was the fact that he took Ross's entertainment product and made it neither good nor entertaining. Even if we won 17-13 nobody was clamoring to see Danny Amendola play.



Not since Ricky retired have I felt like we one of the most relevant teams in the league. So I am just absolutely floored trying to deal with the reality that we are such an exciting team that is creating buzz around the league. We still have 9 one game seasons to play, so I'm not gonna say anything more about good - they have to deliver. But when they are delivering, they're doing it in a way that is fricking fun for Dolphin and football fans at large. And that's cool.