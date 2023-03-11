Bears absolutly fleece the Panthers, trade #1 pick in a trade that reminds me of the Draft Day Movie.

Honestly I think the Panthers fleeced them if anything.



All they really gave away was 1 1st and 2 2nds and a pro bowl caliber WR who they weren’t going to give another contract and he doesn’t fit into Reichs WR prototype anyway.



I would have done this deal in a heartbeat if I was the Panthers. They had 2 2nds this year and only gave 1 away. The other 2nd is in 2025. They had to give the Bears the 9th pick in any trade to move up anyway so I don’t really see that as giving away a 1st round pick.



So they really gave away 1 1st and 2 2nds spread out over the next 3 drafts and a WR that doesn’t fit what their new staff wants anyway.



Also… I highly doubt that 2024 1st Carolina gave them will be a top 10 pick. The Panthers are going to get their QB for sure now AND the biggest reason why that won’t be a top 10 pick is the division they play in. The NFC South is probably the worst division in football.



Atlanta needs a QB and they’re sitting all the way down at #8. Neither NO or TB has a QB and those 2 teams just happen to also have the worst cap situations in football as they are literally the 2 brokest teams in football money wise. Each of them are 50/60 million OVER the cap so it’s not like either of them are going to be making any huge acquisitions whether in FA or the draft.



I’ll go ahead and predict that Carolina will win the NFC South next year and just like this year… it may not even take a winning record to accomplish this. Carolina now owns the #1 pick and they still have an early 2nd rounder as well. They also have some money to spend in FA.



And the best part about all this if your Carolina is now they own the top pick. So there’s 4 QBs that are considered 1st round worthy this year. If Carolina likes at least 2 or even 3 or all 4… they now have the leverage to go at Houston/Indy/Seattle/Detroit and try to recoup so of that lost capital.



If you’re Carolina and you like 2 or even 3 of those QBs… you could do a deal with Houston and pick up an extra 3rd and 4th to slide back 1 spot or pick up an extra 2nd or 3rd to slide back to 3 with Indy. Theys all kinds of interesting possibilities on the table now if you’re the Panthers and if they’re smart and do this right… we will look back and laugh at how little Chicago actually got out of this deal.



Also if you’re Chicago… by sliding all the way to 9… you just took away any chance at all of getting 1 of the 2 premium defensive players in this draft in Will Anderson and Jalen Carter bc you’re not getting either of them at 9. Chicago should have held this pick right up until 5 minutes before the draft started and they would most certainly have gotten more as desperation would have started to set in for somebody like it always does.



Carolina won this deal by far and away. It’s not even close.