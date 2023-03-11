Bears absolutly fleece the Panthers, trade #1 pick in a trade that reminds me of the Draft Day Movie.

MrChadRico
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 3,944
- Reaction score
- 8,456
- Age
- 38
- Location
- Kansas
We can move this to the general NFL section soon but I couldn't find a thread on this anywhere. Holy shit did the Bears just fleece the Panthers.
Bears got the Panthers...
1st rounder this year (#9)
2nd round pick (#61)
2024 1st rounder (will be a top 10 pick at least)
2025 2nd rounder
AND DJ F***ING MOORE
And after making the trade the Panthers apparently immediatly let it be known to their beat writers that they would be willing to trade down to recoup some of the cost of move up to #1. Makes very little sense and this is the part that reminds me of the Costner movie.
I'm a fan of Fields and think this trade will set the Bears up big time!
