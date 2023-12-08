Bears inch closer to the No.1 pick in the draft….

With New England’s win over the Steelers tonight, Panthers would have to win 3 games for Chicago to lose that top pick. A Carolina loss this Sunday all but seals the deal.



If the Patriots win one more game and the Bears lose out (by virtue of also playing and losing to Arizona) they’d have the first and second picks in the draft.



I follow the Bears pretty closely as my best friend and my boss are both fans of CHI. I am also an Ohio State homer who loves Justin Fields.



That said. They gotta take Caleb Williams. Send Fields back to his home state to play for the Falcons. I think they’d get decent assets from Atlanta, two thirds maybe with one being conditional. Falcons might find themselves in the playoffs and out of the QB market in April. With the talent ATL has, JF would fit in nicely.



Williams's arm talent is too great to ignore.



But what happens if they end up 1st and 2nd?



Pats, Commanders, Cardinals, Giants, Jets and Titans also in the mix but Tennessee is at the end of the line in the tie breaker situations. If Arizona wins another game they will slide quite a bit.



That Cardinals-Bears game on Xmas eve will have a lot of draft significance, as will the Jets-Pats finale at Foxboro.



If the Bears can manage to swap the second pick for the third pick and add Marvin Harrison Jr, oh boy.



I’m intrigued.



And thrilled with New England’s win tonight.