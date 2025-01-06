 Bears request interview with Anthony Weaver | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bears request interview with Anthony Weaver

MrChadRico said:
They are in love with Ben Johnson according to barstools Bigcat.
I'm sure it will be tempting to go coach Williams but there's big questions over the Bears front office.

Albert Breer has reported they are looking for a leader of men Dan Campbell type of coach.
 
No way they fire a defensive minded coach only to hire another one. They are going after Ben Johnson.

I wouldn't mind Weaver leaving, at least we will get 2 comp picks.

We could hire Saleh who I think is one of the best DC's available.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I don't believe we would receive a comp pick.
 
Jets aren't even bothering with an interview with Ben Johnson. I guess they already knew what his answer would be.

 
Banksy said:
I'm sure you have to coach two years at the team before being hired.
You're absolutely right.

(ii) The employer-club shall be eligible to receive this Draft choice compensation if:
a. The minority employee hired as a Head Coach or Primary Football Executive has been employed by the employer-club for a minimum of two full seasons
 
