Bears request interview with Anthony Weaver

I'm sure it will be tempting to go coach Williams but there's big questions over the Bears front office.They are in love with Ben Johnson according to barstools Bigcat.
I don't believe we would receive a comp pick.No way they fire a defensive minded coach only to hire another one. They are going after Ben Johnson.
I wouldn't mind Weaver leaving, at least we will get 2 comp picks.
We could hire Saleh who I think is one of the best DC's available.
Somebody mentioned we would but you're probably right.I don't believe we would receive a comp pick.
I'm sure you have to coach two years at the team before being hired.Somebody mentioned we would but you're probably right.
You're absolutely right.I'm sure you have to coach two years at the team before being hired.