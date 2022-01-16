Bears request interview with Dolphins McKenzie

dolfan91
Nice because we are missing a 3rd pick this year. I rather they interview Grier tho.
Miami has San Francisco's 3rd round comp pick in 2022. If McKenzie gets hired, I believe those comp picks would come in 2023 and 2024. But not sure.
For some reason I thought we didn't have a third pick in 2022 draft, thanks for clarifying.
Holland was a Flo pick all the way — IMO. Dude is a former safety who is obesssed with investing in the secondary for his defensive scheme.Grier gets the credit, but I wish I knew who was behind the selections of Waddle, Phillips, and Holland. If it really is Grier who called the shots and decided on those three, then fine. However, he seems to have done a little bit better with McKensie around, and it's not really par for the course for him, so I am skeptical.