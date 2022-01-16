 Bears request interview with Dolphins McKenzie | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bears request interview with Dolphins McKenzie

FinSolari

FinSolari

Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
949
Reaction score
746
Location
Miami, FL
dolfan91 said:
Miami has San Francisco's 3rd round comp pick in 2022. If McKenzie gets hired, I believe those comp picks would come in 2023 and 2024. But not sure.
Click to expand...
For some reason I thought we didn’t have a third pick in 2022 draft, thanks for clarifying.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Club Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
2,407
Reaction score
2,460
Grier gets the credit, but I wish I knew who was behind the selections of Waddle, Phillips, and Holland. If it really is Grier who called the shots and decided on those three, then fine. However, he seems to have done a little bit better with McKensie around, and it's not really par for the course for him, so I am skeptical.
 
NoblePhin

NoblePhin

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 24, 2005
Messages
2,867
Reaction score
961
Location
Sacramento, CA
Yeah that would be kind of concerning if Chicago hires Flores and Mckenzie. It would make me doubt who actually were the shotcallers.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,051
Reaction score
3,245
Location
Canada
Beach Bum said:
Grier gets the credit, but I wish I knew who was behind the selections of Waddle, Phillips, and Holland. If it really is Grier who called the shots and decided on those three, then fine. However, he seems to have done a little bit better with McKensie around, and it's not really par for the course for him, so I am skeptical.
Click to expand...
Holland was a Flo pick all the way — IMO. Dude is a former safety who is obesssed with investing in the secondary for his defensive scheme.

I suspect Phillips was as well, since I believe Flo was largely calling the shots from a defensive personnel standpoint while he was here.

Waddle was likely consensus, but no doubt Grier was keen on him, given his documented predilection for Alabama prospects.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom