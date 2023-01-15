Beasley's td should have been opi.

Receivers were blocking downfield and the ball was caught past the line of scrimmage.
He was. Also all blocking imitated within one yard of the LOS. This is the NE offense that they ran for years and you can see similar plays from every team every week not called. Down the LOS view shows Beasleys location.I mentioned the exact same thing in the post game thread. Billsfaninpeace says that he was behind the line of scrimmage. I still want to look at it again, I believe it was OPI.
I mentioned the exact same thing in the post game thread. Billsfaninpeace says that he was behind the line of scrimmage. I still want to look at it again, I believe it was OPI.

Yeah never listen to BFIP, guy can't subjectively give an honest opinion. In his eyes the Bills never do any wrong.
See the post right above yours. It is about knowing the rules.
I really wish he was a couple of yards so we could use that as an excuse. It was an excellent game and unfortunately we came up just short. Or as what Bob Uekler would say, just a little outside.Just looked at the attachment, and Beasley was past the LOS. The LOS was at the 6 and Beasley caught the ball at the 5 yardline. The rule is that they have to be within 1 yard of the los, and unfortunately he was.
Unfortunately he was right on this one. I agree, he doesn't have subjective opinions sometime, but this time he is right.