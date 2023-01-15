 Beasley's td should have been opi. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Beasley's td should have been opi.

MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Mar 19, 2005
Yeah they got away with pass interference on both sides of the ball. Refs bailed them out often. Philips was held maybe 15 times atleast not one holding call on them.
 
Danny

Danny

Apr 17, 2003
Hard to believe anybody here would expect any help from the officials.
 
IHATETHEJETS

IHATETHEJETS

Aug 29, 2010
Bfanlc said:


Receivers were blocking downfield and the ball was caught past the line of scrimmage.
I mentioned the exact same thing in the post game thread. Billsfaninpeace says that he was behind the line of scrimmage. I still want to look at it again, I believe it was OPI.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

Dec 30, 2006
IHATETHEJETS said:
I mentioned the exact same thing in the post game thread. Billsfaninpeace says that he was behind the line of scrimmage. I still want to look at it again, I believe it was OPI.
He was. Also all blocking imitated within one yard of the LOS. This is the NE offense that they ran for years and you can see similar plays from every team every week not called. Down the LOS view shows Beasleys location.
 
Bfanlc

Bfanlc

Nov 25, 2018
IHATETHEJETS said:
I mentioned the exact same thing in the post game thread. Billsfaninpeace says that he was behind the line of scrimmage. I still want to look at it again, I believe it was OPI.
Yeah never listen to BFIP, guy can't subjectively give an honest opinion. In his eyes the Bills never do any wrong.
 
IHATETHEJETS

IHATETHEJETS

Aug 29, 2010
IHATETHEJETS said:
Just looked at the attachment, and Beasley was past the LOS. The LOS was at the 6 and Beasley caught the ball at the 5 yardline. The rule is that they have to be within 1 yard of the los, and unfortunately he was.
I really wish he was a couple of yards so we could use that as an excuse. It was an excellent game and unfortunately we came up just short. Or as what Bob Uekler would say, just a little outside.
 
Bfanlc

Bfanlc

Nov 25, 2018
Why fans of other teams are allowed to troll always on this page idk.
 
