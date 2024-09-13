 Beck, Ewers, Milroe | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Beck, Ewers, Milroe

mandal24

mandal24

Prayers for Tua. Glad he got paid. Take your $167M, enjoy your family, and see you on gameday broadcasts for years to come

I bleed agua and orange. I need to look forward to something bc this season is over. We wont win more than 3 or 4 games

I don't watch a lot of college.. what are your thoughts on these QBs and any others to watch?
 
Screw getting a QB next year.... FIX THE O-LINE AND D-LINE. Dump the aging vets and FIRE CHRIS GRIER IMMEDIATLY!
 
So if Tua can't get medically cleared to play, what does this mean exactly for the salary cap this season and future seasons?
 
Unless we roll into a can't-miss prospect at #1, and have enough other picks to completely load out the trenches, agree. Hell, keep Skylar another year or bring in somebody young and able to at least throw a pass, build the trenches, clear the cap situation, basically do what Grier did last time when dumping the roster...but have somebody else not named Grier buy the next cart full of groceries.

100%, fire Grier.
 
It's too early for this.

Let's see what the reports are over the next week or so.
 
What? You want him to risk his life? Tua isnt a normal player dude. You don't take a standard hit and immediately go into the Fencing position. It's not safe!

I love him but he should not play football ever again!
 
What do you need to know? You can't tell he's not a passer by watching any of his games? Good Lord, please don't become our next GM, mkay? OK, so physically he's better than Tua. That don't make him a good QB. Please don't tell me you think Milroe is one.
 
reports? Tua is out for AT LEAST 8 weeks. No way in hell Dolphins bring him back after the chaos 2 years ago.. not to mention, the hit Tua took wasn't even that crazy.. you gotta think there's something more. I didn't think a player could be susceptible to concussions but Tua is making me rethink that
 
I believe he will play again this season. Just my opinion.
 
