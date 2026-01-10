 Before the Ravens fired John Harbaugh… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Before the Ravens fired John Harbaugh…

I looked at the HC candidates available in this years cycle and I thought to myself: Regardless of who Ross hires as GM, firing McD for the chance to hire one of these candidates feels like the continuation of the EXACT type of franchise Ross has ran since purchasing the team.

I know a whole bunch of fans disagree with me on McD. I still think he’s got the makings of a good HC. I think he’s self-aware enough to know when he needs to make changes to his philosophy. He got the job while still so young and green that I think he’s still improving and I wanted to see what a Mcd coached team looked like when he’s not saddled with Tua at QB.

Again, we can disagree with each other but I just can’t get excited about firing McD for the chance to hire Klint Kubiak or some other coordinator getting their first crack at an HC job. I also think hiring McCarthy would be an unmitigated disaster. That guy is a bumbling idiot and his failings and pure laziness have been well documented.

So basically, I was just fine with heading into 2026 with McD, until I saw the astonishing news that the Ravens were dumb enough to fire John Harbaugh. Long story short: I think the Ravens recent failings have much more to do with Lamar and his lack of availability coupled with what he’s costing Baltimore to be available for 10-12 games per season.

IMO, John Harbaugh was the 1 “for sure” thing available in this years hiring cycle- especially now that he’s got a bad taste in his mouth after getting scapegoated by Baltimore. A Harbaugh with a vendetta is a scary thing.

Stephen Ross ABSOLUTELY HAS TO land John Harbaugh as the HC of the Miami Dolphins. If he doesn’t, absolutely nothing has changed. Yeah, we’ve got a new GM and we’ll have a new HC that most likely is getting their first chance at running a team but “new” doesn’t automatically mean “better” and failing to land another Harbaugh will feel like nothing but more of the same from our owner.

This might be Ross’ last chance to get it right. I don’t believe for a single second that he fired McD for the chance to hire Klint Kubiak, Green Bay’s current DC or any other name on the list. It’s John Harbaugh or bust and he damn well better get it right this time.
 
I agree that McD has value, but it is as an “offensive design” guy. I think more an advisor or assistant to the OC.
 
As soon as Harbaugh got fired, McDaniel got fired immediately afterwards, certainly that's not a coincidence.

I don't think McDaniel gets another shot a HC but he'll be an OC probably next year (Detroit, maybe?)

I don't care who is the next HC, I'll believe the Dolphins are a different team when I actually see it on the field, I remember thinking we finally nailed it with Nick Saban and we all know how that worked out
 
I stopped reading after you said you think mcdummy is good.

FAIL
 
um what if john doesn’t want to coach miami?
Then it’s another classic blunder by Ross. I think it’s pretty damn obvious that Ross was leaning towards bringing McD back until he saw Harbaugh was available.

It’s simple: If he already made the decision to bring McD back, you DO NOT fire him unless you already know that John Harbaugh is gonna take your offer.

I think I’m as big of a McD fan as there is on this board but if I’m told I can have John Harbaugh instead, I make that move in a millisecond.

We’ve already seen Ross botch opportunities to land guys like Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton because he went about it completely ass backwards. I’m REALLY hoping he’s learned from that but I’m REALLY nervous that he hasn’t and we’re about to see another replay of a botched attempt to lure a coach to Miami that’s capable of turning this franchise into a legit contender.
 
I understand what you are seeing and it has some valid elements.

On the other hand, I think it is a bit of an oversimplification and doesn't include some pertinent points.

What if none of the GM frontrunners wanted to keep the HC around for another season?
What if Aikman, the (presumably) highly paid, expert consultant cautioned against it?

Then it really isn't an option, is it?

I am also of the general belief that there are times when "change" is necessary, for either or both parties. That is probably the case here.
 
I know nothing about our new GM. Hope for the best, he has a lot to fix.
 
I’m not sure about Harbough. I wonder if he is becoming worn down due to the demands of the job and stress it causes.
Clyde “The glide” Drexler said, regarding big contracts, “It is hard to be hungry when you wake up in silk pajamas”.
I know nothing about our new GM. Hope for the best, he has a lot to fix.
 
