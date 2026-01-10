Before the Ravens fired John Harbaugh…

I looked at the HC candidates available in this years cycle and I thought to myself: Regardless of who Ross hires as GM, firing McD for the chance to hire one of these candidates feels like the continuation of the EXACT type of franchise Ross has ran since purchasing the team.



I know a whole bunch of fans disagree with me on McD. I still think he’s got the makings of a good HC. I think he’s self-aware enough to know when he needs to make changes to his philosophy. He got the job while still so young and green that I think he’s still improving and I wanted to see what a Mcd coached team looked like when he’s not saddled with Tua at QB.



Again, we can disagree with each other but I just can’t get excited about firing McD for the chance to hire Klint Kubiak or some other coordinator getting their first crack at an HC job. I also think hiring McCarthy would be an unmitigated disaster. That guy is a bumbling idiot and his failings and pure laziness have been well documented.



So basically, I was just fine with heading into 2026 with McD, until I saw the astonishing news that the Ravens were dumb enough to fire John Harbaugh. Long story short: I think the Ravens recent failings have much more to do with Lamar and his lack of availability coupled with what he’s costing Baltimore to be available for 10-12 games per season.



IMO, John Harbaugh was the 1 “for sure” thing available in this years hiring cycle- especially now that he’s got a bad taste in his mouth after getting scapegoated by Baltimore. A Harbaugh with a vendetta is a scary thing.



Stephen Ross ABSOLUTELY HAS TO land John Harbaugh as the HC of the Miami Dolphins. If he doesn’t, absolutely nothing has changed. Yeah, we’ve got a new GM and we’ll have a new HC that most likely is getting their first chance at running a team but “new” doesn’t automatically mean “better” and failing to land another Harbaugh will feel like nothing but more of the same from our owner.



This might be Ross’ last chance to get it right. I don’t believe for a single second that he fired McD for the chance to hire Klint Kubiak, Green Bay’s current DC or any other name on the list. It’s John Harbaugh or bust and he damn well better get it right this time.