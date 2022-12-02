Behind-the-scenes change that Tua and several teammates have orchestrated this year.

mrbunglez said:



Read more at: After a road win a few weeks ago, coach Mike McDaniel told his players that they would have the day off Monday. “Victory Monday,” is what they call it in the NFL. And then quarterback Tua Tagovailoa approached teammates on the happy flight home with a slightly different message. “I remember Tua walking up to me on the plane saying ‘11 a.m. meeting tomorrow; we’re trying to get the whole offense together,’” center Michael Deiter recalled recently. And here’s what’s neat: Dolphins players meeting on their off day, without coaches, wasn’t the least bit unusual this season. Tagovailoa has done it repeatedly, including this past Monday after McDaniel gave the team off following the win against Houston. Other team leaders — such as Terron Armstead and Elandon Roberts — have organized many players-only sessions.Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article269039452.html#storylink=cpy Click to expand...

But, but, but he plays golf. Some people are just douchebags with their Tua hate, glad we have an ignore feature. Thanks for sharing.