Behold the worst playcalling and route combinations of the century! Step right up and take your ticket!



Take a look at this and look at the playcalling up until halftime. Absolutely garbage. The amount of horizontal plays and primary's are disgusting. After 4 minutes it's the second half and the playcalling opens up yet again, but our receivers can literally get no separation or opening.



Before you guys say "Durrrr Devante is open on the flag routes!" Take a look at the bailing corner near him in each play. What the Bills did it seemed like was bracket Devante and Gesicki on their flag/go routes with a dropping CB and then a safety over the top. Combine that with Chan's fantastic playcalling, recipe for success! Very Nice!!