Belicheat Finally Out in NE

He showed without Brady he wasn't as great as he thought he was. We will see.Good riddance. Lets hope he doesn't land a HC gig or at least he doesn't land one with a good team. It will make me sick if he ever passes 347 wins.
What has he done recently to help NE?Could see Commanders for him. Back closer to where he grew up and they need a desperate turn around.
I would not like this either...Vrabel to the Patriots.
Don't like that at all.
BB is a fine coach, he is an awful GM and draft maker. WAS gets a decent GM and BB as coach they have a ransom of picks and a couple good players, yeah they can easily turn it around.What has he done recently to help NE?
Not sure he could turn a team around
He will want to be gm again.BB is a fine coach, he is an awful GM and draft maker. WAS gets a decent GM and BB as coach they have a ransom of picks and a couple good players, yeah they can easily turn it around.
- Round 1 (#2)
- Round 2 (#35)
- Round 2 (#40) (From Chicago for Montez Sweat)
- Round 3 (#66)
- Round 3 (#100) (From San Francisco for Chase Young)
- Round 4 (#103)
- Round 5 (#135)
- Round 6 (#180)
- Round 7 (#219)