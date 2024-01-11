 Belicheat Finally Out in NE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Belicheat Finally Out in NE

Could see Commanders for him. Back closer to where he grew up and they need a desperate turn around.
 
Good! I hope he does not get the record, as he doesn't hold a candle to Shula. I respect what he accomplished, but he always tried to get unfair edges on other teams. The "Patriot Way", I guess.

Probably going to a dumpster fire team to spend the next few seasons coming up short, much like he did without Brady.

The football gods have spoken.
 
andyahs said:
What has he done recently to help NE?

Not sure he could turn a team around
BB is a fine coach, he is an awful GM and draft maker. WAS gets a decent GM and BB as coach they have a ransom of picks and a couple good players, yeah they can easily turn it around.
  • Round 1 (#2)
  • Round 2 (#35)
  • Round 2 (#40) (From Chicago for Montez Sweat)
  • Round 3 (#66)
  • Round 3 (#100) (From San Francisco for Chase Young)
  • Round 4 (#103)
  • Round 5 (#135)
  • Round 6 (#180)
  • Round 7 (#219)
 
E30M3 said:
BB is a fine coach, he is an awful GM and draft maker. WAS gets a decent GM and BB as coach they have a ransom of picks and a couple good players, yeah they can easily turn it around.
He will want to be gm again.
 
