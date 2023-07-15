Belicheat on the hot seat?

Bill Belichick's friends fear Patriots head coach is on the hot seat entering 2023, per report Could 2023 be a make-or-break year for Belichick?

I want to first admit that I have an unhealthy despisal for all things patsies. I do have mixed emotions on weather or not I would want Belicheat to be fired or not.Feels like most of the pain of hearing about the Patriot Way and living through 20 or so years of brutality are over.25-25 last 50 games? One playoff shellacking 41-17 loss in last 3 years.I simply don't see the patsies getting back to anything remotely close to any sort of NFL top tier teams anytime soon, particularly with BB at the helm.At this point ( even though I cant stand to see him on TV) I would rather have him stay and languish for the next few years.What say you?