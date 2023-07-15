 Belicheat on the hot seat? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Belicheat on the hot seat?

Bill Belichick's friends fear Patriots head coach is on the hot seat entering 2023, per report

Could 2023 be a make-or-break year for Belichick?
I want to first admit that I have an unhealthy despisal for all things patsies. I do have mixed emotions on weather or not I would want Belicheat to be fired or not.
Feels like most of the pain of hearing about the Patriot Way and living through 20 or so years of brutality are over.

25-25 last 50 games? One playoff shellacking 41-17 loss in last 3 years.

I simply don't see the patsies getting back to anything remotely close to any sort of NFL top tier teams anytime soon, particularly with BB at the helm.
At this point ( even though I cant stand to see him on TV) I would rather have him stay and languish for the next few years.

What say you?
 
Belichek the GM should've been fired decades ago, Belichek the coach has earned the right to go out on his terms.

Personally, I hope he sticks around for a few more years. He's just doesn't have the skill set to assemble a modern offense.

One selection by Scott Pioli turned Belichek into something he really isn't......a Legend.
 
I am absolutely loving the thought of Bill not catching Shula. If the Pats don't get at least 8 wins this year, I don't think he does. The dude is 71 years old; he's currently the 4th oldest HC in NFL history (Pete Carroll is #3.) If they both coach in 2024, they will be the two oldest head coaches in NFL history.

Also, apparently the QB position still isn't settled in New England. Jones is competing with both Zappe and Trace McSorley. If Trace McSorley has a chance to be your starter Week 1, there's a problem.
 
I think the game is kind of passing him by, whether good or bad. The players that respond to an authoritarian style of coaching are older and getting out of the league. The new style players do not respond well to old school coaching techniques. Winning is the cure all, but when you aren't winning and you are a dictator, things are going to go bad.
 
Unless he drops dead BB will pass Shula on the wins list.

And it will be in NE.

The team would have to crater(like 4-13 or 5-12)for Kraft to move on from him before he passes Shula.That won't happen, the Pat's will likely be very similar to last years team and win 7-9 games and BB will be back the following year to pass Shula.

I don't like it but it is going to happen.

On the plus side he will have more losses than Shula as well and will likely break that record which is held by Tom Landry and Jeff Fisher.
 
Any Dolphins fan who thinks it‘s better for Belichick to stick around and continue coaching the Pats is delusional. Fine, he isn’t a good GM. But there is no question that he gets more out of that team given its talent level than just about about coach in the game could hope to manage.

If he leaves the Pats before they find another franchise QB, that team is going to crater.
 
If he (Belichick) leaves the Pats before they find another franchise QB, that team is going to crater.
Sounds good to me. Let it start early this season.
 
It's hard to imagine that Bellichick would be fired. Another couple of losing seasons and I could see a "forced" retirement, similar to what happened with Shula.
 
