Belicheat on the hot seat?

AJDUHEJETKILLER
AJ DUHE JET KILLER
Bill Belichick's friends fear Patriots head coach is on the hot seat entering 2023, per report
Could 2023 be a make-or-break year for Belichick?
I want to first admit that I have an unhealthy despisal for all things patsies. I do have mixed emotions on weather or not I would want Belicheat to be fired or not.
Feels like most of the pain of hearing about the Patriot Way and living through 20 or so years of brutality are over.
25-25 last 50 games? One playoff shellacking 41-17 loss in last 3 years.
I simply don't see the patsies getting back to anything remotely close to any sort of NFL top tier teams anytime soon, particularly with BB at the helm.
At this point ( even though I cant stand to see him on TV) I would rather have him stay and languish for the next few years.
What say you?