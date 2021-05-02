 Belichick’s Belichick Gone? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Belichick’s Belichick Gone?

spiketex

spiketex

This is good news for the 31 other NFL teams and their fans. Ernie Adams is extremely low profile but is regarded as an absolute football genius in analyzing a game. Don't know if you ever noticed but there was always a phone marked "Ernie" right next to Brady on the sidelines. Ernie could quickly distill what was happening and give his feedback during a game, if needed.

From Wikipedia - Adams joined the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS in 2000 not as a coach, but as "Football Research Director." Adams fills a variety of roles for the team. On gamedays, he assists the coaching staff from the press box, advising Belichick on which plays to issue a replay challenge. He also assists the scouting department in preparing for the NFL Draft in the spring, and builds the team's player value chart for the draft. Finally, Adams works on special assignments for the coaching and scouting staffs, which typically involve breaking down game tape. In 2007, as part of Spygate, it was revealed that Adams received tapes from a "third camera" that recorded opponents' defensive signals from a location on the sideline, in violation of a league memo issued by commissioner Roger Goodell. Belichick confirmed this was the case, but said that they were only a small part of the "mosaic" that were the Patriots' offensive game plans at the time.
 
rickd13 said:
It's not like New England is all that great at drafting. It's that Brady covered for a lot of mistakes for many years.
Don’t know about that. He didn’t draft a boat load of HOFers, but all those hybrid players playing multiple positions over the years won a lot of SBs. They drafted fine
 
Belichick drafted well for a long time. He played the Cap well. There was probably some back door stuff with Brady, allowing them to pay other players.

For several years now though, they have drafted ****, despite their draft grades. Punk *** brady saw the writing on the wall and left to a team that was stacked and won another championship. TB wins nothing else, and neither does NE, for a long time. I rejoice. Praise Science!

Edit: I crack your skull, like a clam on my belly.
 
EasyRider said:
Don’t know about that. He didn’t draft a boat load of HOFers, but all those hybrid players playing multiple positions over the years won a lot of SBs. They drafted fine
Every year the so called draft experts gush over their drafts and they always seemed to have plenty of them because of trades and compensatory picks, but their success rate is no better than average. Brady was the ultimate mistake eraser.
 
