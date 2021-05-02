Belichick’s Belichick Gone?

This is good news for the 31 other NFL teams and their fans. Ernie Adams is extremely low profile but is regarded as an absolute football genius in analyzing a game. Don't know if you ever noticed but there was always a phone marked "Ernie" right next to Brady on the sidelines. Ernie could quickly distill what was happening and give his feedback during a game, if needed.
From Wikipedia - Adams joined the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS in 2000 not as a coach, but as "Football Research Director." Adams fills a variety of roles for the team. On gamedays, he assists the coaching staff from the press box, advising Belichick on which plays to issue a replay challenge. He also assists the scouting department in preparing for the NFL Draft
in the spring, and builds the team's player value chart for the draft. Finally, Adams works on special assignments for the coaching and scouting staffs, which typically involve breaking down game tape. In 2007, as part of Spygate
, it was revealed that Adams received tapes from a "third camera" that recorded opponents' defensive signals from a location on the sideline, in violation of a league memo issued by commissioner Roger Goodell
. Belichick confirmed this was the case, but said that they were only a small part of the "mosaic" that were the Patriots' offensive game plans at the time.