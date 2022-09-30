Bell Interception not reviewed

****!

That Completely Changes The Game!



Miami was at the 30, controlling the clock, moving the sticks..

I dont know why we were even attacking down the field. If we had scored with more than 90 seconds left, Cincy wouldve very likely gotten a winning field goal. We shouldve kept checking down and running it. With our speed as a threat the underneath shouldve stayed open as long as we kept in good down and distance situations. 4-chances to get 10 yards all the way from there. Get the clock under a minute. We Totally couldve done that. I dont understand that last possession!