Bell Interception not reviewed

Couldn't even get more than one replay on TV. The ball hit the ground to me and should have been called incomplete.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="es" dir="ltr">100% incomplete <a href="https://t.co/IluhDnrug5">pic.twitter.com/IluhDnrug5</a></p>&mdash; 𝑘𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑒 𝑏𝑟🇮🇩(2-1) (@KelceBr) <a href="">September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
 
Also look at the first interception he made. I believe Awazu or whatever his name is held Hill when he attempted to come back to the ball.
 
Wouldn’t have minded a longer look, but I didn’t think it hit the ground and this angle doesn’t convince me.
 
The rules now over INTS and catches are a joke. Ball can hit the grass now but as long as the player has control of the ball when it's clearly hitting the turf it's ok. Total bs for me but hey ho.
 
My biggest issue with McDaniel is that he didn’t challenge the should have been first down play by Edmonds where the refs spotted it way short of where he was. They stop the obvious run on third and the bengals get the ball and score a FG.

Also should have challenged this “interception”.
 
Waddle said:
My biggest issue with McDaniel is that he didn’t challenge the should have been first down play by Edmonds where the refs spotted it way short of where he was. They stop the obvious run on third and the bengals get the ball and score a FG.

Also should have challenged this “interception”.
Click to expand...
His challenges last week were awful too. He didn't challenge plays this week that he should have, and challenged plays last week he shouldn't have.
 
Waddle said:
My biggest issue with McDaniel is that he didn’t challenge the should have been first down play by Edmonds where the refs spotted it way short of where he was. They stop the obvious run on third and the bengals get the ball and score a FG.

Also should have challenged this “interception”.
Click to expand...
No need to challenge. All turnovers are automaticlly reviewed and I'm sure this one was too. A coach can't and has no need to challenge a called turnover.
 
Aren’t all turnovers automatically reviewed without a challenge being necessary?

So, blame the officials for this one. Shocking, I know.
 
Waddle said:
My biggest issue with McDaniel is that he didn’t challenge the should have been first down play by Edmonds where the refs spotted it way short of where he was. They stop the obvious run on third and the bengals get the ball and score a FG.

Also should have challenged this “interception”.
Click to expand...
In his defense those spot of the ball challenges almost never get over turned. It would have been a waste of a time out. And that int likely would have stood as well cause it’s not clear and obvious. Impact with ground would have had to cause ball to move in his hands inorder for it to be clear and obvious.
 
****!
That Completely Changes The Game!

Miami was at the 30, controlling the clock, moving the sticks..
I dont know why we were even attacking down the field. If we had scored with more than 90 seconds left, Cincy wouldve very likely gotten a winning field goal. We shouldve kept checking down and running it. With our speed as a threat the underneath shouldve stayed open as long as we kept in good down and distance situations. 4-chances to get 10 yards all the way from there. Get the clock under a minute. We Totally couldve done that. I dont understand that last possession!
 
