Bell Interception not reviewed

SimplyWess
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2010
- Messages
- 105
- Reaction score
- 165
Couldn't even get more than one replay on TV. The ball hit the ground to me and should have been called incomplete.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="es" dir="ltr">100% incomplete <a href="https://t.co/IluhDnrug5">pic.twitter.com/IluhDnrug5</a></p>— 𝑘𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑒 𝑏𝑟(2-1) (@KelceBr) <a href="">September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="es" dir="ltr">100% incomplete <a href="https://t.co/IluhDnrug5">pic.twitter.com/IluhDnrug5</a></p>— 𝑘𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑒 𝑏𝑟(2-1) (@KelceBr) <a href="">September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>