Benardrick mckinny trade has Shaq B written on it

Going big fellas! Can't wait to have Shaq barrett on the team
More likely than Barrett.
I've heard closer to $35 million.Barrett would be nice but he's gonna want like 20mill and we'll have about 17mill for free agents unless we cut players
35 a year? Only a QB gets that type of money but he'll get a lot. I think he's out of our price rangeI've heard closer to $35 million.
Sorry. I meant overall that's what Miami has to spend.35 a year? Only a QB gets that type of money but he'll get a lot. I think he's out of our price range
Sounds like a Rousseauish move on my end. Save the money
My guess it’s going to be Romeo Okwara we must get after the QB and Romero was in top 5 for QB pressures.Going big fellas! Can't wait to have Shaq barrett on the team
I like Collins a lot!!Sounds like Zaven Collins in the draft or maybe Bud Dupree, looking for those big tall LBs.
Barrett and Lawson are both about 6'2, Dupree is 6'4. Collins is 6'4, and so is McKinney.
No, right now after the trade today we're at 32.692mill........(after taking a 2.66mill dead money hit for lawson) so of that we'll need 11.5mill for the draft and 5 mill for in season moves which leaves just under 17 mill for free agency unless we make more cuts.Sorry. I meant overall that's what Miami has to spend.