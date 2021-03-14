 Benardrick mckinny trade has Shaq B written on it | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Benardrick mckinny trade has Shaq B written on it

Would rather save some money and go Carl Lawson who is almost just as good and younger.
 
Barrett would be nice but he's gonna want like 20mill and we'll have about 17mill for free agents unless we cut players
 
Sounds like Zaven Collins in the draft or maybe Bud Dupree, looking for those big tall LBs.

Barrett and Lawson are both about 6'2, Dupree is 6'4. Collins is 6'4, and so is McKinney.
 
I like Collins a lot!!
 
No, right now after the trade today we're at 32.692mill........(after taking a 2.66mill dead money hit for lawson) so of that we'll need 11.5mill for the draft and 5 mill for in season moves which leaves just under 17 mill for free agency unless we make more cuts.
 
