Bengals are degenerates

I do particularly love the NFL officiating:

-Push one hand at a player = throwing a punch = EJECTION

-Make two consecutive dangerous hits (first was helmet hit on defenseless player but timed appropriately, second was body shot on defenseless player) = 15 yd flag, no ejection



If #80 had knocked Jakeem unconscious, he still would not have been ejected, but Parker punches someone in an all out brawl after he is hit first and he's tossed. I just dont get this. The optics don't even make sense. I punch in football is a pass rush move for Christ's sake, it is something players do instinctively to get through a block or try to force a fumble. They have pads and helmets, it's not like a UFC punch. No one is going to get that hurt unless they dont have their helmets on.