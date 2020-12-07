Bengals are degenerates

I do particularly love the NFL officiating:
-Push one hand at a player = throwing a punch = EJECTION
-Make two consecutive dangerous hits (first was helmet hit on defenseless player but timed appropriately, second was body shot on defenseless player) = 15 yd flag, no ejection

If #80 had knocked Jakeem unconscious, he still would not have been ejected, but Parker punches someone in an all out brawl after he is hit first and he's tossed. I just dont get this. The optics don't even make sense. I punch in football is a pass rush move for Christ's sake, it is something players do instinctively to get through a block or try to force a fumble. They have pads and helmets, it's not like a UFC punch. No one is going to get that hurt unless they dont have their helmets on.
 
I think the Dolphins weren't expecting the bengals to play dirty, now Cinci put themselves on notice to the few teams they finish the season with. Maybe they just are pissy because they lost their rookie QB.
 
I don't see our team getting suspended for multiple games. If they do, it would only be with corresponding suspensions to Bengals players. It doesn't make sense to suspend a player for defending themself or a teammate.

When Kiko Alonso hit Flacco, the Ravens entire OL beat the **** out of Kiko and weren't even flagged. They were blindside hitting him. I will say the league is never consistent on its punishments. Ezekiel Elliot was suspended for 6 games for rumors of violence, so who knows.
 
