Bengals Are Done!

Bengals announce Joe Burrow is out for the year
Wrist injury ends Burrow's 2023 season.
www.nbcsports.com
A small opening for the Bills with the Bengals imploding, since the Bills would lose tie-breaker head-to-head.Bills are going to be done too, if they aren't already...
Who caresSo if Tua plays the final 8 games he will have played in 53 career games. Burrow, being out the remainder of the season will have played in 52. So will the national narrative be that Burrow is injury prone since he will have missed more games due to injury than Tua has? Plus some of the games Tua didn't play in during his rookie year were not due to health issues.