Bengals Are Done!

So if Tua plays the final 8 games he will have played in 53 career games. Burrow, being out the remainder of the season will have played in 52. So will the national narrative be that Burrow is injury prone since he will have missed more games due to injury than Tua has? Plus some of the games Tua didn't play in during his rookie year were not due to health issues.
 
Yep - sad, I did want to see Tua vs Burrow.

However, it is now down to the Jags, Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Steelers (don't sleep on a well-coached team).

These are the teams trying to stop us from reaching the Superbowl.

If we play any of these teams at home, we can win.

As far as a road win....in the playoffs?

That is to be determined.
 
It was proved at the start of the season with Burrow feeling his way back from injury, the Bengals go when Burrow's plays well. If he's not there put a fork in em they're done
 
gregorygrant83 said:
Who cares
 
Bills, Browns and Bengals will be battling the Texans, Colts, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders and Jets for final wildcard spots.
 
burrow and the bengals were our best shot of taking out KC and giving us home field imo. also wanted to see burrow/tua in the afc title game in Miami.

Watson and burrow lost in a matter of days.
 
