Bengals Front Office Split on Herbert and Burrow?

But it appears at least some inside the Bengals organization are bigger fans of Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

That’s according to NBC Sports’ Peter King, who dropped that nugget of info into his weekly column after floating the idea of the Dolphins trading four first-rounders to the Bengals in exchange for the top pick so that Miami could grab Burrow. “I’ve heard there are some inside the Bengals who are true believers in Herbert, and if so, such a deal could be intelligent for Cincinnati,” King wrote. “But we’ll see how it goes.

Burrow has the toughness and ability and mental acuity to be a very good long-term quarterback.” Considering how well-regarded Burrow is, it would be one of the biggest draft day stories in years if the Bengals passed on him. But because of how highly Burrow is thought of, the Bengals probably could get a borderline unprecedented haul in return for the No. 1 pick this year. So, if some in that organization really are bullish on Herbert, they could get him later on while upgrading other areas with the return for the top pick. Fun stuff.

Read more at: https://nesn.com/2020/04/nfl-rumors-some-bengals-are-believers-in-this-qb-prospect-and-its-not-joe-burrow/
 
1. Cincinnati wants to see what teams will offer.
2. Burrow has said privately to his agent no way to Cincinnati, and this is to get trade talks started, and Cincy is trying to save face...'we always liked Herbert better'
 
Expected this to happen. There has been a lot of rumblings of neither Tua or Burrow being thrilled about the prospect of going to Cincy and the Bengals staff coaches him at the Senior Bowl.

Figured the Herbert hype would start eventually
 
Cincy will not pass on Burrow.

Burrow will not refuse to play for Cincy.

Miami will not offer 4 #1's for Burrow. (Has there ever been a trade where 4 #1's went to another team? Or even 3? What did the Cowboys get for Walker?)

All this speculation and made up 'reports' are to generate web traffic and nothing more.


TFK
 
A little crazy but two number 1s and a number 2 were from the Tunsil and Stills trade.

I would go for #5 and #18 this year and #56 this year and number 1 Houston and Saints number 2 next year. Keep the #26 pick this year. We will definitely need to draft a Left tackle higher with Burrow.
 
Trading 4 #1s for Burrow has disaster written all over it, but if they're convinced he's the guy then i guess go ahead.
 
Burrow is the cream of the crop. However he is still unproven. Just as with Tua, I would prefer not to spend all my primary draft capital to move up to get him.

Now I would consider throwing in the 18th pick, 1 of next year's 1st picks, and 1 of our second round picks plus Howard at the very most.
 
Price sounds about right. If they truly want Herbert and trade out to 5
 
I’d be surprised if this was actually the case. We’re in the middle of a completely dead off season and people need stuff to write about.
 
The chart says it'd take 5+18+39 to go from 5 to 1 but I doubt the bengals would take that and I'm sure they'd ask for more. I see no way Miami give up 4 1st round picks for him or for anyone else.

pick #1 is worth 3000 points
5-1700
18-700
39-510
=3100 points
 
