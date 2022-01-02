Bengals prove true value of QB

A perennial loser wins its division in year 3 of Zack Taylor's administration in Cincinnati....why ?

Because they have a true QB Joe Burrow is a legit star.



Tua fans keep explaining away why it's not Tuas fault and mean while Burrow and the rest of the NFLs star QBs will be playing and winning big late season games as you Tuasplain away another lose.



This franchise needs to wake up