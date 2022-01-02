 Bengals prove true value of QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bengals prove true value of QB

zodiak

A perennial loser wins its division in year 3 of Zack Taylor's administration in Cincinnati....why ?
Because they have a true QB Joe Burrow is a legit star.

Tua fans keep explaining away why it's not Tuas fault and mean while Burrow and the rest of the NFLs star QBs will be playing and winning big late season games as you Tuasplain away another lose.

This franchise needs to wake up
 
No doubt . Should have gone up to grab him, it was as obvious then as it is now
 
And how? Bengals weren’t moving for the world. It’s irrelevant. Flo and co would of ruined Burrow and/or Herbert too.
 
Dolphins1983

Tua is a joke and cannot play when preassue is on in the big games. Same can be said for Flores and his coaching. It’s sad when when a bengals team that has been bad for two years can leap frog them. It just shows who plays and coaches better in the moment.
 
If Tua played 20 years he wouldn’t have a Burrow stat day
 
FanEnSpain

i know ill get hated on for this, bit I would be calling Antonio Brown asap. Burrow has receivers, Tua doesnt.
 
Yessir

Burrow is the goods. But they loaded their team up with offensive talent. Boyd and Mixon were in the fold. Then they drafted Tee Higgins while we drafted Noah Igbo who’s inactive every game. Then they drafted Chase. Explosive play makers there.

Dolphins have Waddle and ****. Flores and Grier are clown shows with the offensive side of the football.
 
This 100%.
 
