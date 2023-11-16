 **Bengals/Ravens Thursday Night Showdown game thread... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

**Bengals/Ravens Thursday Night Showdown game thread...

I'm kinda enjoying these neutral game threads, it's like watching a game with your buds. No skin in the game removes the emotion and negativity that sometimes is outta control around here. That said, I'd like to see the Bengals (whom I wholeheartedly despise because they're a dirty team) beat the Ravens tonight, whom I equally despise...

1700178475182.png
Game thread will be moved tomorrow to the General NFL Forum...
 
Agreed whole heartily.

I enjoy these better then the Dolphin game day threads lol.
Tua throws an incomplete pass on the 2nd play of the game" Tua appears off his game. This offense needs to get its act together"

Nauseating lol.

But these threads, I love em
Thanks for opening it up for tongues game

Edit. Leaving it in because it's funny to me. Autocorrect my a$$. Tonight's game, not Tongues game
 
Tongue game? Is there something I should know? :lol:
excited melbourne football club GIF by Melbournefc
Happy Lets Go GIF by Bounce
 
Yep something to discuss during the off days

Made a couple of stray bets

Burrow & Lamar to throw for 200+ and 1+ passing td

A parlay with like 6 random things

I tend to just do a few bucks here and there. Nothing major, makes these games more interesting tho
 
You can't not dress in orange and/or stripes and not be a hooligan to some degree.

/s?
 
Me too. Got 7 things needing to happen tonight and I'll be very happy haha.

It's so funny how when I get done picking 6 or 7 for the max, I am like " shoot, this will be easy, I got this".

Then the end of the game I cry realizing only 3 of the 7 things I KNEW would happen happened lol
 
Burrow over 216 yards
Evan over 1.5 fgs
Chase anytime Td
Boyd over 4.5 receptions
Irwin over 3.5 receptions
Hudson over 2.5 receptions.
Gus Edward's over 8.5 receiving yards.

Good luck brother
 
tongue licking GIF
 
I was going to say something very similar.
 
