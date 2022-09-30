 Bengals stadium plays on artificial turf. BAN ARTIFICIAL TURF - it causes injuries and harder ground for concussions!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bengals stadium plays on artificial turf. BAN ARTIFICIAL TURF - it causes injuries and harder ground for concussions!!

Fifteen NFL teams play their home games on artificial turf, including the Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills and the Cinci Bengals BOTH play on synthetic turf!!!!!!!!


Odell Beckham Jr wants it banned back after his injury earlier this year. He is right.


Artificial turf is laid on hard surfaces like concrete slabs. It increases the likelihood of strong impacts with the ground and more likely to get a concussion.

This is what Tua felt when he banged his head on the synthetic turf of Bengals stadium.


BAN ALL SYNTHETIC TURF!!!!!!!!!!!
 
I thought this new artificial turf was supposed to be a lot safer?I remember in the 90s how astro turf was super hard is it the same thing as the turf they use now?
 
It's not as soft as real grass and dirt, and it requires these little rubber pellets to try and make it softer, but the fact is, players shoes will pickup and move the pellets around the field and it won't be the same, and you can have spots that are harder than others during the game. And that's IF they are maintaining the field 100%.

Who the hell knows the standards of the Bills or Bengals stadium on their turf.

watch this
 
