Bengals stadium plays on artificial turf. BAN ARTIFICIAL TURF - it causes injuries and harder ground for concussions!!

Fifteen NFL teams play their home games on artificial turf, including the Bengals.
The Buffalo Bills and the Cinci Bengals BOTH play on synthetic turf!!!!!!!!
Odell Beckham Jr wants it banned back after his injury earlier this year. He is right.
Artificial turf is laid on hard surfaces like concrete slabs. It increases the likelihood of strong impacts with the ground and more likely to get a concussion.
This is what Tua felt when he banged his head on the synthetic turf of Bengals stadium.
BAN ALL SYNTHETIC TURF!!!!!!!!!!!
