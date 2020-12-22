Bengals - Steelers game changes everything

The Steelers look AWFUL.If the Bengals beat the Steelers (currently up 17-0)ANDNext week, the Colts beat the Steelers.This would mean that with a Bills win Monday night against the Patriots, Bills would lock in the 2nd seedBills would literally have nothing to play for week 17, especially bc they'd play us again the following week (most likely)Side note.. if the Steelers somehow beat the Browns in week 17, the Browns at 11-5 would be eliminated from the playoffs