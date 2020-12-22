 Bengals - Steelers game changes everything | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bengals - Steelers game changes everything

M

mandal24

The Steelers look AWFUL.

If the Bengals beat the Steelers (currently up 17-0)

AND

Next week, the Colts beat the Steelers.

This would mean that with a Bills win Monday night against the Patriots, Bills would lock in the 2nd seed

Bills would literally have nothing to play for week 17, especially bc they'd play us again the following week (most likely)

Side note.. if the Steelers somehow beat the Browns in week 17, the Browns at 11-5 would be eliminated from the playoffs 🤣
 
mrodriguez4096

mrodriguez4096

I'm so focused on this game, with the thought of what the Bills will do their last game of the season.

Obviously because we control our own destiny, so being able to win our last two would be great.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Easy there...Game isn’t over yet. But if the Bengals hold on to win I have to assume that’s good for our playoff and draft positions.
 
J

jazz015

If juju comes here coach flores is gonna have a long talk about the midfield dancing
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

mandal24 said:
The Steelers look AWFUL.

If the Bengals beat the Steelers (currently up 17-0)

AND

Next week, the Colts beat the Steelers.

This would mean that with a Bills win Monday night against the Patriots, Bills would lock in the 2nd seed

Bills would literally have nothing to play for week 17, especially bc they'd play us again the following week (most likely)

Side note.. if the Steelers somehow beat the Browns in week 17, the Browns at 11-5 would be eliminated from the playoffs 🤣
Wait, Who would get in if the Browns are eliminated?
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Dolph N.Fan said:
Buffalo can beat everyone in the AFC except possibly Kansas City. If Baltimore gets in and plays Buffalo, I think the bills would light them up.
I don’t I think Baltimore is about the last team the Bills should want to play.
 
