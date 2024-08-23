 Bengals vs Chiefs in AFC championship rematch is my prediction | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bengals vs Chiefs in AFC championship rematch is my prediction

Marino48hof

Marino48hof

Bengals 27
Chiefs 26

I have Miami losing a tough game in KC in the division rd but it's way closer

KC 30
Miami 27

Bengals imo have the best roster, weapons, top 2-3 QB and continuity.


Super bowl
Bengals 37
Packers 24

MVP Jamar Chase
 
Half Baked Boo GIF
 
Bengals lose against KC in the wildcard and Packers lucky to be 10-7 barely miss the playoffs.

Phins lose to KC in the AFC championship when a lone sniper explodes T Hills right hand and a lone Axe Man ah la Kung Fu Husle takes out Tua's left leg.

 
