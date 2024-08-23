Bengals vs Chiefs in AFC championship rematch is my prediction

Marino48hof
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 21, 2024
- Messages
- 343
- Reaction score
- 350
- Location
- New Jersey
Bengals 27
Chiefs 26
I have Miami losing a tough game in KC in the division rd but it's way closer
KC 30
Miami 27
Bengals imo have the best roster, weapons, top 2-3 QB and continuity.
Super bowl
Bengals 37
Packers 24
MVP Jamar Chase
Chiefs 26
I have Miami losing a tough game in KC in the division rd but it's way closer
KC 30
Miami 27
Bengals imo have the best roster, weapons, top 2-3 QB and continuity.
Super bowl
Bengals 37
Packers 24
MVP Jamar Chase