 Berrios says bye bye........or does he? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Berrios says bye bye........or does he?

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Active Roster
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
5,543
Reaction score
4,764
Location
Brooklyn, NY
In a sign of things to come in Miami, the shoes are starting to fall. For our franchise that specializes in change, utter disarray and chaos I'm fairly confident that this is just the first of many changes coming, like them or not.......

phinphanatic.com

Berrios bids adieu to South Florida; appears as though his time in Miami has come to an end

It appears as though Braxton Berrios will not be back with the Dolphins next season. He said his fond farewell on Instagram late Thursday night. The former All
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom