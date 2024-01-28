Berrios says bye bye........or does he?

NYC#1finsfan
- May 8, 2005
- 5,543
- 4,764
- Brooklyn, NY
In a sign of things to come in Miami, the shoes are starting to fall. For our franchise that specializes in change, utter disarray and chaos I'm fairly confident that this is just the first of many changes coming, like them or not.......
Berrios bids adieu to South Florida; appears as though his time in Miami has come to an end
It appears as though Braxton Berrios will not be back with the Dolphins next season. He said his fond farewell on Instagram late Thursday night. The former All
