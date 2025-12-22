Besides RB, what other position group don't we need to significantly improve?

No. RB, Achane is our best player. QB the jury is still out on Ewers IMO. Not a great game, but 1 game.Did you mean to say besides QB?
Neither Waller or Dulcich are under contract next year. I would absolutely sign Dulcich back as the top "Y" TE. If Waller is willing to play on the cheap again, then why not, he's still an amazing athlete with great hands.Waller and Dulcich look good at te. It will probably be a completely different team next year though. I could see Achane getting traded. We need help everywhere
Achane is awesome but we’re in no position to pay a rb big money. I’d trade him at his peak value and maybe get a late 1st from a good team.Neither Waller or Dulcich are under contract next year. I would absolutely sign Dulcich back as the top "Y" TE. If Waller is willing to play on the cheap again, then why not, he's still an amazing athlete with great hands.
I'm on the fence with Achane. Really good RB, but it's going to be 2-3 years at a minimum before Miami is competitive again. Achane is going to want a new contract in the off season and probably James Cook type money. Could probably make an argument for keeping him and an argument for trading him for draft capital.
what OL and DB's have you been watching? I think the Bengals just scored againPositions of strength on the team are RB, OL, and DBs, and for this brief time TEs with Waller and Dulcich in the lineup, but as soon as the offseason begins the TE position will no longer be a position of strength because their contract will expire.