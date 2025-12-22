 Besides RB, what other position group don't we need to significantly improve? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Besides RB, what other position group don't we need to significantly improve?

S

Some Dude

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 1, 2025
Messages
896
Reaction score
1,297
Location
Mordor
High School GIF
 
I barely even want to speculate. The roster's gonna get turned over, and there's going to be SO much dead space on the cap.

Next year is going to be a lost year, but they have to clean up Grier's mess.
 
Highzenga said:
Waller and Dulcich look good at te. It will probably be a completely different team next year though. I could see Achane getting traded. We need help everywhere
Click to expand...
Neither Waller or Dulcich are under contract next year. I would absolutely sign Dulcich back as the top "Y" TE. If Waller is willing to play on the cheap again, then why not, he's still an amazing athlete with great hands.

I'm on the fence with Achane. Really good RB, but it's going to be 2-3 years at a minimum before Miami is competitive again. Achane is going to want a new contract in the off season and probably James Cook type money. Could probably make an argument for keeping him and an argument for trading him for draft capital.
 
ONole1 said:
Neither Waller or Dulcich are under contract next year. I would absolutely sign Dulcich back as the top "Y" TE. If Waller is willing to play on the cheap again, then why not, he's still an amazing athlete with great hands.

I'm on the fence with Achane. Really good RB, but it's going to be 2-3 years at a minimum before Miami is competitive again. Achane is going to want a new contract in the off season and probably James Cook type money. Could probably make an argument for keeping him and an argument for trading him for draft capital.
Click to expand...
Achane is awesome but we’re in no position to pay a rb big money. I’d trade him at his peak value and maybe get a late 1st from a good team.
 
Positions of strength on the team are RB, OL, and DBs, and for this brief time TEs with Waller and Dulcich in the lineup, but as soon as the offseason begins the TE position will no longer be a position of strength because their contract will expire.
 
LargoFin said:
Positions of strength on the team are RB, OL, and DBs, and for this brief time TEs with Waller and Dulcich in the lineup, but as soon as the offseason begins the TE position will no longer be a position of strength because their contract will expire.
Click to expand...
what OL and DB's have you been watching? I think the Bengals just scored again
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom