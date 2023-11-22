 Best 7th round picks in each teams history.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best 7th round picks in each teams history....

There are actually two Dolphins on the list otherwise I wouldn't have posted it.

Jake Scott is rightfully the Dolphins representative in this category.

Found it rather cool that Zach Seiler was selected for the Ravens. He only played a little over a season a half with Baltimore.

Shoutout to Rishard Mathews as well. Very solid career derailed a bit by injuries.
 
