Best 7th round picks in each teams history....

The Ghost
Stamos
Joined
- Aug 14, 2005
- Bethlehem, Pa
There are actually two Dolphins on the list otherwise I wouldn't have posted it.
Jake Scott is rightfully the Dolphins representative in this category.
Found it rather cool that Zach Seiler was selected for the Ravens. He only played a little over a season a half with Baltimore.
Shoutout to Rishard Mathews as well. Very solid career derailed a bit by injuries.