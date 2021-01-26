Best all time dolphins in every position.

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
Long off season. We can only talk tade and OC so much.
Can we talk about best dolphins player in every position. Let me start with....I think there is no argument my boy Danny holds the qb position. Dwight for center is solid. Feel free to talk about other positions. CB is tricky....X or Surtain or Madison? What about other positions?
