 Best all time dolphins in every position. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best all time dolphins in every position.

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,150
Reaction score
1,262
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Long off season. We can only talk tade and OC so much.

Can we talk about best dolphins player in every position. Let me start with....I think there is no argument my boy Danny holds the qb position. Dwight for center is solid. Feel free to talk about other positions. CB is tricky....X or Surtain or Madison? What about other positions?
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,150
Reaction score
1,262
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
RB is tough. Ricky comes to my mind right away. But then there is Zonk, and Nathan coming out of backfield is unstoppable.
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2019
Messages
6,825
Reaction score
25,538
Location
australia
'Deep said:
A tie at Center imo, between Dwight Stephenson and Jim Langer. Both are in the Hall. Deservedly so. Langer was first ballot.
Click to expand...
Was thinking the same thing.

FB - Csonka
ILB's - Thomas, Buoniconti, Offerdhal 3 good choices but take the first two.
Safeties - as a pair Scott and Anderson
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom