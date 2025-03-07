Best And Worst From Barry Jackson

phinsforlife
Some interesting ones in here. Terrible blocking by Tyreek and Patrick Paul. Lots of guys on the team that can't block. Also Achane and Jonnu Smith. This is how the team is built. Poor OL complemented with fast players that can't block. Bad yards after catch from Tyreek and Waddle. We have been figured out. Linebackers still cannot cover.
▪ Best pass blockers (minimum 50 pass blocking snaps): 1). Terron Armstead, who allowed just 16 pressures and three sacks in 501 pass-blocking snaps. 2). Kendall Lamm, who yielded 12 pressures and no sacks in 336 snaps as a pass blocker. 3). Center Aaron Brewer, who permitted just two sacks and 14 pressures in 714 pass blocking snaps.
▪ Worst pass blockers (minimum 50 pass-blocking snaps): 1). Guard Isaiah Wynn, who yielded a sack and five pressures in 70 pass-blocking snaps. 2). Tackle Jackson Carman, who gave up one sack and three pressures in 50 pass-blocking snaps. 3). Guard Liam Eichenberg, who relinquished two sacks and 29 pressures in 644. All three of those players will be free agents next week. Couple notes: Among non-offensive linemen, running back De’Von Achane and tight end Julian Hill were rated Miami’s worst pass protectors. Achane permitted a sack and six pressures in 19 pass-blocking snaps. Hill allowed a sack and five pressures in 50 pass blocking snaps. Robert Jones yielded the most sacks (five), but PFF rated him 12th of 19 Dolphins who pass blocked. Jones will be a free agent next week.
▪ Best run blockers (minimum 50 run blocks): 1). Armstead. 2). Brewer. 3). Receiver Jaylen Waddle.
▪ Worst run blockers (minimum 50 run blocks): 1). Receiver Tyreek Hill (he blocked on 316 runs and PFF gave him dismal grades). 2). Receiver Malik Washington (139 run-blocking plays). 3). Tight end Jonnu Smith (120). Note: Rookie tackle Patrick Paul graded out as Miami’s worst run-blocking offensive lineman and by a large margin.
▪ Best yards after catch average (minimum 15 receptions): 1) Achane at 8.5. 2) Since-released running back Raheem Mostert at 7.5. 3). Jonnu Smith at 5.9.
▪ Worst yards after catch average (minimum 15 receptions): 1) Hill at 3.5. 2) Waddle at 4.1.
▪ Best passer rating against, among defensive backs (minimum 15 targets): 1). Kader Kohou, at 76.0; 2). Fuller, at 92.8. 3). Jalen Ramsey, at 93.5.
▪ Worst passer rating against, among backs (minimum 15 targets): 1). Impending free agent safety Jordan Poyer (130.1 passer rating on 24 for 33 targets for 294 yards). 2) Cornerback Cam Smith 122.4 (16 for 19 for 174 yards). 3). Impending free agent safety Jevon Holland (111.3, on 24 for 39 for 302).
▪ Best passer rating against, among linebackers (minimum 10 targets): 1) Tyrel Dodson, at 53.7 (13 for 17 completed but for just 112 yards and three interceptions). 2). Anthony Walker, at 102.2.
▪ Worst passer rating against, among linebackers (minimum 10 targets): 1). Released linebacker David Long Jr. (125.7 and 22 completions in 23 targets). 2). Jordyn Brooks, at 115.9, including allowing five touchdown passes relinquished.
▪ Best against the run, among all defenders (minimum 100 snaps defending the run): 1). Impending free agent defensive lineman Calais Campbell. 2). Ramsey. 3). Brooks. 4). Fuller. 5). Holland.
▪ Worst against the run, among all defenders (minimum 100 snaps): 1). Long. 2). Impending free agent nose tackle Benito Jones. 3). Kohou. 4). Outside linebacker Chop Robinson and 5). cornerback Storm Duck.
