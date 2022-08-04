Best Bets @ QB

|1
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|7
|3.4
|0
|+0.3
|43% (7/16)
|2
|Justin Herbert (LAC)
|8
|4.2
|+1
|+1.8
|50% (8/16)
|3
|Patrick Mahomes II (KC)
|8
|2.8
|-1
|-1.7
|37% (6/16)
|4
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|10
|1.6
|0
|-4.5
|23% (3/13)
|5
|Kyler Murray (ARI)
|13
|2.2
|0
|-0.3
|38% (5/13)
|Tier 2
|Customize Tiers
|6
|Jalen Hurts (PHI)
|7
|6.6
|+2
|-0.3
|53% (8/15)
|7
|Joe Burrow (CIN)
|10
|3.4
|-1
|+2.3
|68% (11/16)
|8
|Tom Brady (TB)
|11
|5.0
|+1
|+1.0
|56% (9/16)
|9
|Russell Wilson (DEN)
|9
|7.4
|+2
|-2.1
|53% (7/13)
|10
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|9
|6.6
|-3
|-1.1
|53% (8/15)
|11
|Matthew Stafford (LAR)
|7
|3.0
|+1
|+0.4
|56% (9/16)
|Tier 3
|Customize Tiers
|12
|Trey Lance (SF)
|9
|5.0
|+1
|-0.3
|20% (3/15)
|13
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|14
|4.4
|-3
|+0.2
|56% (9/16)
|14
|Derek Carr (LV)
|6
|2.6
|0
|-2.8
|41% (7/17)
|15
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|7
|5.8
|0
|+0.8
|46% (7/15)
|16
|Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)
2022 QB Fantasy Football Rankings, QB Cheat Sheets, QB Draft / Draft Rankings | FantasyPros
Don't trust any 1 fantasy football expert? We combine rankings from 100+ experts into Consensus Rankings. Our 2022 Draft QB rankings are updated daily.
www.fantasypros.com
Bye and SOS are the first two columns.