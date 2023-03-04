Best CBs Available- FA, Draft & Trade

Best cornerbacks available in the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency | NFL Draft | PFF Jamel Dean is the best free-agent cornerback available this offseason, while Jalen Ramsey and Kenny Moore II are top options for teams that might want to explore a trade.

Moat analysts and Phans agree that CB is the biggest need for our tram this year. We are fortunate that this years draft is as deep as I can remember with quality CBs.I am hoping that is is just a matter of Fangio deciding his best fit and this is the way we go with our #51 pick.I will post the CB combine results when they become available.