Best CBs Available- FA, Draft & Trade

BEST CBS IN THE 2023 NFL DRAFT (PFF BIG BOARD RANK)​

This draft class brings depth for days at the cornerback position. With a strong combine, Devon Witherspoon could cement his position as the best player available. He is working off a relatively small sample size of elite play (one year), but that year was outstanding. He allowed just a 25.3 passer rating when targeted this past season and didn’t let up a touchdown.Christian Gonzalez is going to entice teams that have size and length thresholds for cornerbacks. He’s 6-foot-2 and more than 200 pounds, and he is likely to post excellent workout numbers.Joey Porter Jr. is the man-coverage specialist in this draft class. He loves to get physical with receivers and limit their success. However, Porter is hyper-aggressive to the point of straying over the line too often — he was called for 10 penalties in 2021 — and might not have the elite speed and change-of-direction skills of some other cornerback prospects.Seven cornerbacks rank inside the top 50 on the PFF Big Board , and there are prospects from elite schools and with elite pedigrees who are going to be available in the middle rounds, such as Cam Smith from South Carolina or Kelee Ringo from Georgia.