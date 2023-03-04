 Best CBs Available- FA, Draft & Trade | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best CBs Available- FA, Draft & Trade

www.pff.com

Best cornerbacks available in the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency | NFL Draft | PFF

Jamel Dean is the best free-agent cornerback available this offseason, while Jalen Ramsey and Kenny Moore II are top options for teams that might want to explore a trade.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

Moat analysts and Phans agree that CB is the biggest need for our tram this year. We are fortunate that this years draft is as deep as I can remember with quality CBs.
I am hoping that is is just a matter of Fangio deciding his best fit and this is the way we go with our #51 pick.

I will post the CB combine results when they become available.
 
BEST CBS IN THE 2023 NFL DRAFT (PFF BIG BOARD RANK)

  1. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (6)
  2. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (10)
  3. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (21)
  4. Deonte Banks, Maryland (23)
  5. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (39)
  6. Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (42)
  7. Garrett Williams, Syracuse (49)
  8. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU (60)
  9. Eli Ricks, Alabama (63)
  10. Cam Smith, South Carolina (69)
This draft class brings depth for days at the cornerback position. With a strong combine, Devon Witherspoon could cement his position as the best player available. He is working off a relatively small sample size of elite play (one year), but that year was outstanding. He allowed just a 25.3 passer rating when targeted this past season and didn’t let up a touchdown.

Christian Gonzalez is going to entice teams that have size and length thresholds for cornerbacks. He’s 6-foot-2 and more than 200 pounds, and he is likely to post excellent workout numbers.

Joey Porter Jr. is the man-coverage specialist in this draft class. He loves to get physical with receivers and limit their success. However, Porter is hyper-aggressive to the point of straying over the line too often — he was called for 10 penalties in 2021 — and might not have the elite speed and change-of-direction skills of some other cornerback prospects.

Seven cornerbacks rank inside the top 50 on the PFF Big Board, and there are prospects from elite schools and with elite pedigrees who are going to be available in the middle rounds, such as Cam Smith from South Carolina or Kelee Ringo from Georgia.
 
I don’t agree it’s Miami’s biggest need.
 
