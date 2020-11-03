By my memory, last year per Flores, Fitz played over Rosen as it gave us the best chance to win.

So, by extension, he must feel Tua gives us the best chance to win currently.

I am not trying to be critical, Flores and staff know more than I, but this seems less logical to me. This seems more of a “take your lumps now” or “sacrifice short to see what we have long” approach.

Again, I am not disagreeing it just seems a change in philosophy