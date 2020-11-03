Best chance to win

Jssanto

Jssanto

By my memory, last year per Flores, Fitz played over Rosen as it gave us the best chance to win.
So, by extension, he must feel Tua gives us the best chance to win currently.
I am not trying to be critical, Flores and staff know more than I, but this seems less logical to me. This seems more of a “take your lumps now” or “sacrifice short to see what we have long” approach.
Again, I am not disagreeing it just seems a change in philosophy
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
I think you put more effort into a guy you draft 5th overall as oppose to a guy you took a flyer on and had bad game tape to begin with.
 
