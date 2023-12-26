Best Contracts Team (ESPN; Barnwell)

WestLondonDolphin
Four Dolphins make Barnwell’s team of bargain contracts*, tied for most along with the Ravens
- Mostert
- Lamm
- AVG
- Elliott
* players not on rookie contracts
Building a 24-man roster of the NFL's best bargain contracts: Flacco at QB, Clowney at DE
Joe Flacco has given Cleveland a boost, and Jadeveon Clowney has starred in Baltimore. These are the NFL's best veteran signings and trades.
www.espn.com