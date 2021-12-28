 Best counter to 'but they were against bad teams' - vegas | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best counter to 'but they were against bad teams' - vegas

I

isaacjunk

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Sep 18, 2006
Messages
376
Reaction score
347
Age
45
Sure the Dolphins were favored against almost all the teams during this 7 game win streak. Let's estimate that the vegas spread on gameday was +3 Miami -- I'm too lazy to actually check but this seems pretty reasonable. This translates to a 60% win probability for the favorite. To do this 7 games in a row is .6 ^ 7 == 2.7% chance. Remember this is the market talking, so it factors in all the injuries/caveats we know about.

To outperform the market like this, they have done something pretty incredible already.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom