For me it was the team from 1992 that made it to the AFC Champioship game where we lost to Buffalo. I had just started watching football a few years prior so they may not have been the best team between now and then but that is what I remember. I went to both playoff games that season vs San Diego when we shut them out 31-0 in the rain ( I was sitting in the 100 section against the wall and got a waterfall poured on me for a good portion of the game ) and then lost to Buffalo 10-29.