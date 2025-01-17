Best fit for WR3? An AI side by side comparison

NoblePhin
Jalen Royals
Player Overview
- Size/Athletic Profile: 6’0”, 190 lbs, with exceptional quickness and agility. A compact frame built for explosive movements and durability.
- Skillset: A dynamic wide receiver with a knack for creating separation and excelling after the catch. Royals is a YAC machine, using his vision, burst, and creativity to turn short passes into big plays.
- College Success: The offensive centerpiece for Utah State in 2024, Royals finished the season with 85 receptions, 1,286 yards, and 12 touchdowns, showing his ability to dominate at multiple levels of the field.
Analytics Justification
- Yards Per Route Run (YPRR): 3.0 (Top 10 nationally).
- Contested Catch Rate: 64%, demonstrating toughness and focus in traffic.
- YAC Per Reception: 7.8 yards, highlighting his ability to turn routine catches into explosive plays.
- Drop Rate: 3.5% (very reliable hands).
Fit for Miami
- Role: Royals complements Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle by adding a reliable intermediate and YAC threat. His skill set thrives in Miami’s fast-paced offense, creating mismatches against slower defenders in space.
- Scheme Fit: Ideal for Mike McDaniel’s offense, which emphasizes timing, route precision, and YAC. Royals can line up in the slot or outside, giving Miami the flexibility to create favorable matchups.
Expected Impact
- Immediate Impact: Provides depth and a reliable option as WR3 or WR4. Can contribute immediately in short-to-intermediate routes and screen packages.
- Stat Projection (Rookie Year): 45 receptions, 600 yards, 3 touchdowns.
- Long-Term Impact: Projects as a WR2 with the ability to take over games with his YAC ability and route-running precision.
NFL Comparison
- Player: Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers)
- Why: Like Samuel, Royals combines strong YAC ability, versatility, and physicality in a compact frame. He can be used creatively on jet sweeps, screens, and quick passes to exploit space.
Strengths and Weaknesses
- Strengths:
- Exceptional YAC ability with elite vision and acceleration.
- Reliable hands, rarely dropping passes.
- Versatile route runner who excels in quick-breaking routes and intermediate patterns.
- Toughness to compete in contested-catch situations despite average height.
- Weaknesses:
- Lacks elite top-end speed to consistently win deep downfield.
- Needs to improve against press coverage at the next level.
- Slightly undersized compared to prototypical boundary receivers.
Background/Intangibles
- Leadership: Team captain at Utah State, praised for his work ethic and ability to inspire teammates.
- Durability: Played in all 13 games in 2024, showing durability despite a high workload.
- Football IQ: Excellent understanding of route concepts and defensive coverages, making him a dependable target in key situations.
Injury History
- No significant injuries during his college career, demonstrating resilience and reliability.
Positional Versatility
- Can line up in the slot, outside, or even in the backfield on gadget plays. His ability to win in multiple alignments adds another layer to Miami’s offensive creativity.
Scheme Fit
- Perfect Fit: McDaniel’s timing-based, YAC-focused offense, which emphasizes quick throws and space creation. Royals’ ability to turn short passes into chunk plays aligns perfectly with the scheme.
Development Timeline/Projection
- Immediate Role: WR4 who contributes in specific packages, especially screens, slants, and intermediate routes.
- Projection: By Year 2, Royals can become a consistent WR3 or WR2, depending on his development against press coverage and physical defenders.
Jalen Royals is an explosive playmaker who brings versatility, toughness, and YAC ability to Miami’s offense. His immediate impact as a depth receiver with big-play potential makes him a valuable addition, and his upside projects him as a potential game-changer in the coming years.
Savion Williams
Player Overview
- Size/Athletic Profile: 6’5”, 215 lbs, with a massive frame, long arms, and surprising agility for his size.
- Skillset: A physical possession receiver who excels in contested-catch situations and uses his size and strength to bully defensive backs. Williams has good hands and is a reliable third-down and red-zone target.
- College Success: Posted 55 receptions, 793 yards, and 8 touchdowns in 2024 for TCU, consistently producing against Big 12 defenses.
Analytics Justification
- Contested Catch Rate: 73% (one of the best among Power Five WRs).
- Yards Per Reception: 14.4, showcasing his ability to convert intermediate routes into chunk plays.
- Drop Rate: 4.5%, solid for a possession receiver.
- Red Zone Efficiency: 7 touchdowns inside the 20-yard line in 2024, leveraging his size to dominate in tight spaces.
Fit for Miami
- Role: Williams brings a unique physical presence to Miami’s speed-heavy receiver corps. He’s the perfect complement to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, offering a big-bodied option in contested-catch and red-zone situations.
- Scheme Fit: Ideal for Miami’s play-action and RPO-heavy offense, where his ability to box out defenders and win on slants and fades can thrive.
Expected Impact
- Immediate Impact: Serves as a WR4 or WR5 while contributing heavily in red-zone packages.
- Stat Projection (Rookie Year): 30 receptions, 450 yards, 6 touchdowns.
- Long-Term Impact: Projects as a WR3 or situational WR2, specializing in third downs and red-zone efficiency.
NFL Comparison
- Player: Mike Williams (Los Angeles Chargers)
- Why: Like Williams, Savion Williams uses his size and physicality to win contested catches and thrive in high-leverage situations, especially in the red zone.
Strengths and Weaknesses
- Strengths:
- Elite contested-catch ability, consistently winning 50-50 balls.
- Physical blocker in the run game, adding value in Miami’s zone scheme.
- Reliable hands and focus under pressure.
- Effective in the red zone, using size to outmuscle defenders.
- Weaknesses:
- Lacks elite speed, limiting his ability to stretch the field vertically.
- Needs refinement in route running, particularly on quick-breaking routes.
- Can struggle against press coverage if defenders get hands on him early.
Background/Intangibles
- Leadership: Vocal leader at TCU, known for bringing energy to the locker room and practice field.
- Work Ethic: Highly praised for his willingness to block and do the "dirty work" that doesn’t show up on stat sheets.
- Durability: Played in all 13 games in 2024, proving to be dependable and tough.
Injury History
- Minor hamstring tweak in 2022, but no significant injuries during his collegiate career.
Positional Versatility
- Can line up as an outside receiver or in the slot as a big-bodied mismatch against smaller defenders. His ability to work in traffic makes him a versatile weapon.
Scheme Fit
- Perfect Fit: Miami’s offense needs a physical complement to their speed threats, and Williams thrives in this role. His blocking and contested-catch ability add another dimension to the Dolphins’ passing attack.
Development Timeline/Projection
- Immediate Role: Rotational WR in Year 1 with a focus on third downs and red-zone packages.
- Projection: By Year 2, Williams could become a go-to WR3 or WR2 for possession downs, complementing Miami’s speed-based offense with physicality and reliability.
Side-by-Side Comparison: Jalen Royals vs. Savion Williams
|Category
|Jalen Royals
|Savion Williams
|Size
|6’0”, 190 lbs
|6’5”, 215 lbs
|Athletic Profile
|Quick, agile, and explosive
|Physical, strong, and reliable
|Skillset
|YAC specialist with route-running savvy
|Contested-catch and red-zone dominance
|2024 Stats
|85 REC, 1,286 YDS, 12 TDs
|55 REC, 793 YDS, 8 TDs
|Yards Per Reception
|15.1
|14.4
|Contested Catch Rate
|64%
|73%
|YAC Per Reception
|7.8 yards
|3.5 yards
|Strengths
|- Exceptional YAC ability
|- Elite contested-catch ability
|- Reliable hands
|- Physicality in the red zone
|- Versatile route runner
|- Blocking in the run game
|Weaknesses
|- Struggles against press coverage
|- Lacks elite speed
|- Not a vertical threat
|- Needs route-running refinement
|NFL Comparison
|Deebo Samuel
|Mike Williams
|Role in Miami
|WR3/4: YAC weapon in McDaniel’s offense
|WR4/5: Red-zone and possession specialist
Who Fits Miami Better?
- Jalen Royals: Best suited for a dynamic role in Miami’s YAC-focused offense. His quickness and ability to turn short passes into big plays complement the team’s speed-heavy system.
- Savion Williams: Adds a physical presence Miami lacks, excelling in contested-catch and red-zone scenarios. Williams would thrive as a situational WR in key possession downs and high-leverage situations.