Best Food in the NFL (for players)

Miami Dolphins according to the players.
Full NFLPA grades:
But what's weird about the list is KC is near the bottom of the list for food and nutritionist. Does better food correlate to football success? Maybe not.
Here's the ESPN story with player quotes:
From A to F-minus: Why cafeterias around the NFL received high -- and low -- marks
ESPN spoke with several teams about the best -- and worst -- NFL food programs based on the NFLPA report cards released in February.
www.espn.com