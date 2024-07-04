 Best Food in the NFL (for players) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best Food in the NFL (for players)

Miami Dolphins according to the players.

Full NFLPA grades:

NFL Player Team Report Cards 2024

But what's weird about the list is KC is near the bottom of the list for food and nutritionist. Does better food correlate to football success? Maybe not.

Here's the ESPN story with player quotes:
From A to F-minus: Why cafeterias around the NFL received high -- and low -- marks

ESPN spoke with several teams about the best -- and worst -- NFL food programs based on the NFLPA report cards released in February.
Bengals are still a cheap ass organization.
 
Finally we are good at something. They will probably find a way to take a 1st round pick from us for this.
 
