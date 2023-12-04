 BEST FOR THE FINS - CHIEFS V BILLS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

BEST FOR THE FINS - CHIEFS V BILLS

Ozfin

Ozfin

Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2019
Messages
19,416
Reaction score
97,081
Location
you tell me and we will both know
Which result would you like to see and why?
Chiefs win and Bills playoff hopes and chance to win the AFC East take a massive hit.
Bills win and thus increase Fins hopes of a better playoff seeding.

edit - or as suggested below a tie.
 
Last edited:
very hard to say......keep in mind that if we win out then we'd finish ahead of KC but of course we still have games against Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo and we don’t know what will happen in those games

I'm not worried right now about winning the division cause realistically we should win it......I want the top seed or at least no lower than the 2nd seed. I guess is a win win situation ......if KC was to lose then great but if KC then I'm not going to cry that Buffalo lost
 
That GB win made this one a lot easier. Chiefs all the way. Until the division is 100% clinched, that is top priority.
 
I’m sorry, but I would want no part of Buffalo in a playoff game as long as Josh Allen is still upright. There wouldn’t be a tougher QB or opponent Miami could face as a wildcard team.
 
We want KC to win. Before we worry about the 1 seed we need to close out our division. IMO we need to beat the Titans and Jets before we can start to worry about who beats who in the AFC. The Ravens and the Jags are (more than likely) going to be 9-3 tonight as well.
 
Easy, I want to see Buffalo lose and their playoff dreams crushed! I want their locker room to fall apart and Diggs to demand a trade in the offseason. Without Diggs, Allen will suck even more next year.
 
Buffalo is the pick because both teams have already beaten us. Miami will have to win at least 3 of their next 5 games just to solidify a playoff spot, make the playoffs then build on positioning, Dallas game means nothing if we are already in the playoffs.
 
This game has become a win-win for us.

Either way, they result will help us.

I'd rather not play the Bills 3 times in a season, but if we get to play them in Miami 2 more times, I could live with that.

The way I see it, KC is pretty much a lock for the playoffs, can't really say the same for the Bills, despite the momentum that beating KC would give them. A Bills win might not be bad.

That said, even if KC losses, we still need Jax to lose at least 1 more game (While Baltimore we get to face head to head, so we control our own destiny there)

We just need to keep winning our own games and stuff will take care of itself.
 
I say Chiefs win. Way too early to worry about anything other than winning the division. Chiefs win helps us with that.

Above all, we just have to keep playing well and winning games. Take the help factor out completely and just take care of business.
 
Always want the Bills to lose. They aren't out of the division race, so we want them to lose until it's locked up.
 
Personally rooting for the bills to upset KC, that'll give KC 2 conference losses, which could help Miami out in the case of a 3way tie. As long as Miami can win 3 more, it won't matter what the bills do. Also the bills have 5 conference losses, they are gonna have a hard time making the playoffs unless they run the table
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom