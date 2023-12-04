BEST FOR THE FINS - CHIEFS V BILLS

This game has become a win-win for us.



Either way, they result will help us.



I'd rather not play the Bills 3 times in a season, but if we get to play them in Miami 2 more times, I could live with that.



The way I see it, KC is pretty much a lock for the playoffs, can't really say the same for the Bills, despite the momentum that beating KC would give them. A Bills win might not be bad.



That said, even if KC losses, we still need Jax to lose at least 1 more game (While Baltimore we get to face head to head, so we control our own destiny there)



We just need to keep winning our own games and stuff will take care of itself.