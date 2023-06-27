Jssanto
Club Member
Sanders was just ranked 21st.
Rankings did mention he has had better years than 2022.
Not sure where our special teams stand in other areas, but STs sure can win or lose games.
Best Kickers in the NFL 2023: Behind Justin Tucker and Daniel Carlson, Who Competes as Top-Tier Kickers?
The best kickers in the NFL are somewhat set in stone. Justin Tucker and Daniel Carlson reign, but there are many young kickers looking to battle for supremacy.
www.profootballnetwork.com